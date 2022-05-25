Time to begin scouting for black cutworm in corn

Editor’s note: The following was written by Ashley Dean, Iowa State University Extension specialist, and Erin Hodgson, professor and Extension entomologist, for the Integrated Crop Management News site May 13.
Black cutworm is a migratory pest that arrives in Iowa with spring storms each year. It is sporadic and unpredictable, making it essential to scout to determine whether BCW larvae are present in a field and management is required.
Because BCW is sporadic, it is usually not economical to use preventative insecticide applications. However, rescue treatments can be very effective if scouting reveals larvae are present. Even though cool, wet conditions have slowed planting progress throughout the state, BCW development is on track with previous years.
It may be even more important to scout this year because delayed planting may result in the “perfect storm” for BCW injury: small corn plants (less than V5) in the field at the time larvae are large enough to cut corn plants. Moth flights into Iowa will continue throughout the month, so prolonged feeding may occur on young corn plants.
Scouting for BCW larvae can be combined with early season stand assessments or scouting for other pests.
BCW moths lay eggs in and near crop fields, and larvae can feed on leaves or cut corn seedlings. Larvae must attain a certain size (fourth instar) to be large enough to cut corn plants, and cutting can occur until plants reach the V5 stage. We can predict when BCW will reach the fourth instar based on accumulating degree days and when a significant flight occurred. A significant flight occurs when eight or more BCW moths are captured over a two-night period in a pheromone trap.
The Iowa Moth Trapping Network enlists the help of volunteers around the state to monitor BCW activity annually. You can keep up with the Iowa Moth Trapping Network with weekly updates posted to the ICM Blog at bit.ly/3lu3T0g.
Significant flights have occurred in most areas of the state. Counties that have reported significant flights include Taylor (April 13 and May 4), Buena Vista (April 22), Mills (April 22), Marshall (April 24), Mahaska (April 24 and May 4), Washington (April 24, April 29, and May 6), Lucas (April 29), Hamilton (May 2), Benton (May 5), and Polk (May 5).
Capturing BCW moths in a pheromone trap does not necessarily mean there will be economic infestations in a particular location. Scouting fields is the only way to determine if BCW are present and whether management is warranted.
Keep up with moth flights. Go to bit.ly/3ML1TN2 to see true armyworm and BCW maps with reports from Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
And report larvae. If you see any fields with BCW larvae or injury while scouting, please let us know. You can contact us via email (bugtraps@iastate.edu) or Twitter (@erinwhodgson and @ashleyn_dean). This information will help us refine cutting predictions and scouting recommendations in the future.