West Central Missouri farmer starts soybeans

LEETON, Mo. — A hot wind swept across Henry County as Rowland Slack checked on his equipment ahead of tilling and planting the next field. Even though it was just May 10, temperatures soared into the 90s. But the heat and wind were welcome to help dry out fields after weeks of only sporadic planting progress due to chilly and wet conditions.

After getting in the corn crop during the small planting windows that were available, Slack was moving on to soybeans.

“We’re getting started on beans,” he said.

This was a fairly typical start time for soybean planting for him.

“It’s about normal,” he said.

His planter was parked at the edge of a field, a sweeping view ahead of it, ready to move forward.

Slack, who farms in Henry and Johnson counties in West Central Missouri, said he was still able to get his corn planted in a fairly timely manner, despite the weather challenges, with conditions opening up in late April to allow for corn planting.

“I’d say it was on schedule,” he said.

The hot weather was a welcome change of pace, he said.

“This is the first warm week we’ve had,” Slack said.

Looking ahead to the crop year, he said he is just looking to get through the challenges of weather and high input costs.

“I guess just try to survive,” Slack said with a smile.

Missouri’s soybean planting was still in the very early stages. According to the USDA’s Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report released May 9, the state’s soybean crop was 7% planted, compared with 19% planted at the same point last year and 14% for the five-year average.

