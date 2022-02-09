Winter storm prep

Today we got our first semi-real snowstorm of the season. It really wasn’t much - a few inches of snow, a little wind and really cold temperatures. As storms go, it was pretty mild and the aftereffects will be all but gone in a couple of days.
It is not lost on me that this is really the first winter precipitation that we have gotten all year. I must confess that I am worried about moisture from here on out. It has been nice for chores to not be wet, but it is a little concerning when I think about the upcoming crop year.
This was not the first time this year we had been predicted to get a storm, but it was the first time it has kind of actually happened. What is it with the meteorologist and building up storms?
When did we start naming winter storms? Just tell me that it might snow on Thursday, I don’t need to see three or four models with vastly different predictions. One might have us at a dusting of snow and the other is predicting a foot. All I need to know a week out is that it might happen.
Oh, and one more thing: let’s not be so dramatic about it. We have had storms and snow. It will happen again - nothing to get that excited about.
On the other hand, if they call for a major storm, I usually spend a day or two getting ready for it. I make sure everything is fueled and good to go. I haul hay to where it needs to be and take care of other details to make my life easier in case their prediction is right. Then, when they are wrong, and that is more than half the time, I have a really easy couple of days of chores. Makes me wonder why I am grumpy about them being wrong and why I don’t do that on a more regular basis.
It is times like this that I am glad I am not a school superintendent. Calling off school is a lot of pressure. If you call it off and nothing happens, people make fun of you for being too jumpy. If you don’t call it off and the storm does amount to something, then the same people are mad that you didn’t plan ahead. Or if you call it off in the morning, then you didn’t give them enough notice. It is truly a no-win situation.
In my past career as an extension agent, I had to make similar calls and I always errored on the side of caution. Nothing about extension or 4-H events is worth risking your life for. Seems like a fairly easy decision but it is amazing how many people can’t make those simple choices.
While I am getting things off my chest, what is with people clearing the store shelves of things such as milk and bread before a storm? I bet it would be shocking if we knew how many of those gallons of milk go bad. Come on folks, just how long do you think you will be snowed in? Better yet, what was the longest period of time you were snowed in? My guess is it was three- or four-days tops, especially in the last 20 years. In a day or so, the roads will be cleared, and you can get more milk. The exception is those with teenage boys. You will never have enough milk or food in the house. The rest of us would be better served to leave the extra milk for those who have growing boys at home.
My final thought on winter storms is if it is not safe to drive, stay home. Very few of us really need to be out on bad roads. Let the road crews do their work without needing to worry about someone headed to the grocery store for more milk and bread. Save the space on the road for those who are keeping us safe or taking care of emergencies. If you are one of those people, may God bless you and keep you safe. My point is that the rest of us don’t have anything that we need to risk our lives for. If Covid did nothing else, it did prove we can do a lot of things remotely.
Sorry to vent. Maybe it is the cold, but storms like this tend to make me grumpy. OK, my family will say it makes me grumpier, but there were a few things I just needed to get off my chest. The bottom line is to settle in with a hot cup of coffee, enjoy some time at home and relax. Prepare for the worst and be thankful when it is less than predicted. It is winter. Most of all, stay safe.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.