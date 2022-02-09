Winter storm prep

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Today we got our first semi-real snowstorm of the season. It really wasn’t much - a few inches of snow, a little wind and really cold temperatures. As storms go, it was pretty mild and the aftereffects will be all but gone in a couple of days.

It is not lost on me that this is really the first winter precipitation that we have gotten all year. I must confess that I am worried about moisture from here on out. It has been nice for chores to not be wet, but it is a little concerning when I think about the upcoming crop year.

This was not the first time this year we had been predicted to get a storm, but it was the first time it has kind of actually happened. What is it with the meteorologist and building up storms?

When did we start naming winter storms? Just tell me that it might snow on Thursday, I don’t need to see three or four models with vastly different predictions. One might have us at a dusting of snow and the other is predicting a foot. All I need to know a week out is that it might happen.

Oh, and one more thing: let’s not be so dramatic about it. We have had storms and snow. It will happen again - nothing to get that excited about.

On the other hand, if they call for a major storm, I usually spend a day or two getting ready for it. I make sure everything is fueled and good to go. I haul hay to where it needs to be and take care of other details to make my life easier in case their prediction is right. Then, when they are wrong, and that is more than half the time, I have a really easy couple of days of chores. Makes me wonder why I am grumpy about them being wrong and why I don’t do that on a more regular basis.