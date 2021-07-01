Cropwatch Newsletter Promo

Welcome to CropWatch Newsletter. We’ll send this on Wednesdays through November, providing crop comments from farmers and links to more crop information. Find all the reports at Iowa Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.
ONAWA, Iowa — Farmers often add livestock or a new venture in an effort to diversify and spread out risk.
Sue Lienau says if you have good beef, you’re going to have a great burger, and a panel of judges and her customers could not agree more.
CORNELL, Ill. — Cat Delheimer competed in horse riding competitions for more than 20 years. She has no horses right now, but she is creative i…
SEYMOUR, Iowa — Ray Cook isn’t sure who has more miles on the motor — him or the 1946 Farmall B his father purchased two months after his birth.
This time of year commodity markets are often talked about in terms of “weather markets,” and this year is certainly no different.
After a year's hiatus, dairy breakfasts are returning to Wisconsin -- America's Dairyland. Enjoy but stay safe. Follow all CDC guidelines.
DENISON, Iowa — Kelly Garrett has his eyes set on the Iowa record books. To get his farm there, he is always trying new things.
HERMAN, Minn. – A little extra rain in Grant County helped the early-season crops at Blume Farms. About 1.5 inches of rain fell in the first t…
A new report compiled by the University of Missouri Extension at the request of the Missouri Soybean Association looks at the ways farmers hav…
With any generational farm, traditions are passed down through the years. For the Feland family in north central North Dakota, a family tradit…