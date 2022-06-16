Culver’s ‘Curd to Counter’ campaign captures, captivates

Every crunchy melty cheese curd that crosses a Culver’s counter came from somewhere specific – and special. The process begins in the rolling hills of west-central Wisconsin with daily pickups of fresh milk from family-owned farms, delivered to the cheesemakers at LaGrander’s Hillside Dairy.
A Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin partnership with Culver’s this month will showcase dairy as an integral part of the food-service chain’s menu, telling the sourcing story behind popular items. The campaign collaboration will feature farmer profiles on Culvers.com as well as live ads across social media and pop-up activations at various locations. It’s a terrific example of how dairy- checkoff partnerships with food service go beyond the Proudly Wisconsin® badges. By supporting innovative marketing efforts, trust is built with consumers – and usage of Wisconsin Cheese grows.
“For Culver’s, we are grateful that Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin helps us both on the marketing side — by showcasing Proudly Wisconsin® Cheese and Proudly Wisconsin® Dairy on our menu – as well as on the farm side – highlighting how we work with dairy farmers, their farms and quality milk,” said Alison Demmer, public-relations manager for Culver’s. “We’re excited about our partnership and look forward to working together to continue telling great farm stories.”
Partnerships involving Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin campaigns such as National Cheese Curd Day and National Dairy Month are key to creating excitement beyond the storefront. Culver’s upcoming partnership uses storytelling strategies to differentiate its restaurant menu and add value for its customers.
Restaurant leaders know their guests care where their food comes from. Culver’s spotlights the hardworking producers whose behind-the-scenes dedication delivers on the Wisconsin Cheese promise of quality. Their wholesome products elevate key ingredients for the expanding restaurant chain. Culver’s currently has more than 850 restaurants across 25 states. They are serving almost 12 million pounds of deep-fried Wisconsin Cheese curds each year across the country.
The “Curd to Counter” story is also aligned with ongoing efforts. Through its “Thank You Farmers” project, Culver’s embeds appreciation for Wisconsin dairy farmers into its brand. Fundraising efforts for the National FFA Organization and free custard at the FFA convention, four blue barns painted with messages of gratitude and #FarmingFridays social-media takeovers are a few examples of Culver’s current investments and sponsorships within the Thank You Farmers project.
The “Curd to Counter” signature story will highlight third- and fourth-generation dairy farmers Tammy and Kyle who live outside Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, with their four children and a combined herd of dairy cows.
Milk pickup happens at 7 a.m. before the kids head off to school. Even the family dogs recognize the LaGrander’s team – they often receive a treat when the milk truck arrives. Tracing the chain of family businesses back to dairy farmers such as Tammy and Kyle highlights the personal connections behind a great product. Incorporating the Proudly Wisconsin® Cheese badge and Wisconsin Cheese messaging emphasizes the quality.
When food-service operators use Wisconsin as an adjective to describe their cheese on menus, it communicates craftsmanship as well as great flavor. Ninety percent of consumers say the quality of cheese affects taste, and about 90 percent of consumers say the quality of cheese affects their impression of a restaurant. Being able to talk about product origins in addition to having that quality ingredient recognition creates a halo effect around consumer perceptions of a brand. That, in turn, helps sell more cheese.
Like the “farm to table” movement that emphasizes fresh locally sourced produce to build affinity between growers, restauranteurs and diners, the campaign will mobilize Culver’s consumers to consider the brand’s demonstrated commitment to the agricultural community. It also educates customers on the curd-making process so they understand their favorite fried nuggets are formed using simple best-quality ingredients and traditional processes from Wisconsin. That builds a personal connection extending beyond the food. Following the curd from the counter back to the herd ties a tasty treat to farmer livelihoods and heritage.
It’s essential to work with partners like Culver’s, who recognizes dairy-farmer stories are worth telling. Food service utilizes about 60 percent of all the cheese produced in Wisconsin. The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin looks forward to the National Dairy Month “Curd to Counter” launch and the opportunity to bring greater visibility to the hardworking people who make Wisconsin the state of cheese.
Lisa Ramatowski is director of channel marketing at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Email hello@WisconsinDairy.org to contact her.