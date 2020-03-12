An Agricultural Community Engagement™ — ACE – meeting to be held April 14 will address several issues important to Wisconsin communities. The day-long program will feature the latest regarding the Livestock Facility Siting Law ATCP 51 as well as an update about Wisconsin’s task force on water quality. Completing the program will be a producer panel regarding the next generation in dairy – the opportunities for them and the best strategies to transition them into the industry.
The meeting is open to elected officials, community leaders, educators, agricultural producers and those in the non-agricultural sector.
“The purpose of this meeting is to bring together people from all different sectors to share ideas and tackle the issues that affect all of us,” said Shelly Mayer, executive director of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin®.
Agricultural Community Engagement™ is a partnership between the Wisconsin Counties Association, the Wisconsin Towns Association and PDPW. The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. April 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1220 S. Grand Ave., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Visit www.pdpw.org/programs or call 800-947-7379 for more information and to register.