What goes around doesn’t always come around. But in the case of the biogenic carbon cycle the old adage holds true. It’s one of the reasons methane should be viewed differently than carbon dioxide from fossil fuels, the most plentiful greenhouse gas.
Methane is emitted in several ways, a few of which include
- during production and transport of fossil fuels
- during decomposition of organic waste in landfills
- from livestock and other agricultural practices
Ruminant animals such as dairy cattle are often criticized because they emit methane during digestion.
Biogenic methane is the methane that comes from animals and decomposing organic matter in landfills; it’s a short-lived climate pollutant. It’s also a flow gas ¬– meaning it cycles through the atmosphere. After 10 years it reacts with a hydroxyl radical to become carbon dioxide and water.
As part of the biogenic carbon cycle plants absorb carbon dioxide. Through photosynthesis they harness the sun’s energy to produce carbohydrates such as cellulose. Indigestible by humans, cellulose is a key feed ingredient for cattle and other ruminants. Their rumens break it down, take carbon from it and emit a small portion as methane that goes into the atmosphere. Such is the continuous biogenic carbon cycle.
The carbon dioxide that results from the burning of fossil fuels functions much differently. It’s a long-lived climate pollutant, a stock gas that keeps building in the atmosphere to increase the existing supply. It hangs over us for 1,000 years – and potentially forever. That’s because there’s too much of it to be absorbed by carbon sinks, oceans, soils and plants.
Rather than addressing that problem, the finger of blame is often pointed at methane instead – particularly that produced by cattle. Research suggests methane is not as loathsome as many believe. It may even be part of the solution to the planet’s stockpile of carbon dioxide.
Keeping animal agriculture’s methane emissions constant through time translates to carbon neutrality in that sector. And the news is even better. If methane emissions are reduced, that contributes to global cooling down the road. The reason is simple. Less methane now means less carbon dioxide from methane 10 years later. Plants will pull any additional amount they need from the atmosphere’s stockpile, resulting in a cooling effect.
It’s already happening. U.S. methane emissions from livestock decreased during the past half-century as herd sizes decreased while output increased. California’s dairy herd peaked in 2008 and has since declined by 7 percent, meaning California dairies have helped cool the climate. In addition they’ve reduced methane emissions by 25 percent using technologies such as manure digesters. That’s put California more than halfway to its 2030 goal of 40 percent methane reduction. The dairies also have reduced their carbon-dioxide emissions by incorporating solar energy, light-emitting-diode lighting, and electrification of feed-mixing and water-pumping operations.
Methane mitigation could alleviate the problem of global warming and lead to cooling effects, but only if methane from all sources is reduced. Currently that’s not the case. At the same time fossil-fuel carbon-dioxide emissions need to be aggressively decreased. Because it’s a stock gas that continues to accumulate and heat the atmosphere, it will eventually overcome the benefit brought about by a methane reduction. Nevertheless reducing methane is a significant short-term opportunity that should be pursued.