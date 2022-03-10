Dairy exports set astounding records

U.S. dairy exports set multiple records in 2021 but three big headwinds for 2022 warrant caution in expecting another year of double-digit growth.
U.S. dairy export value in December increased 17 percent even as year-over-year volume decreased 4 percent for the month. Cheese exports, particularly to Mexico – which increased 17 percent or 1,239 metric tons – starred during the month, posting a healthy gain of 20 percent or 5,204 metric tons. But flat milk-powder volume and a significant decline in whey shipments in December provided an uninspiring finish to what was the best year ever for U.S. dairy exports.
An overall rebound in exports to Mexico and a sharp increase in whey and milk powder to China led widespread gains across products and geographies in 2021. With the December numbers now published, we see that U.S. dairy exports secured records in many key metrics and in the largest export categories.
- Total U.S. dairy export volume grew by 10 percent – 214,698 metric tons milk solids equivalent – during 2020 to reach 2.3 million metric tons of milk solids equivalent shipped to overseas customers.
- Total U.S. dairy export value surpassed 2014 to reach $7.75 billion in 2021, an 18 percent increase year-over-year.
- Cheese volumes also beat the 2014 record with a final total of 404,675 metric tons – 14 percent or 49,267 metric tons.
- Nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder built upon a successful 2020– the previous record – to grow an additional 10 percent – 82,355 metric tons – to set a new record.
- Whey exports – in both high- and low-protein varieties – reached new levels with 613,943 metric tons of whey products exported in 2021, also a gain of 10 percent – 57,509 metric tons.
There were multiple other records and success stories in the full-year data – whether broken down by market or product. Indeed, by all metrics, 2021 was a tremendous success for U.S. dairy exports.
Strong global demand and tight supply helped drive U.S. dairy exports to a second-consecutive volume record in 2021 and a new all-time record in value. Export volume in 2021 was equivalent to more than 17 percent of U.S. milk produced 2021, also an all-time record.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth in U.S. dairy exports over the past two years,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. “That growth is all the more impressive because it came in the face of the ongoing pandemic and a supply-chain crisis that continues to challenge U.S.-dairy-export competitiveness. But it’s important to remember that this is a long-term progression. U.S. exports have been increasing for the past two decades, and the U.S. dairy industry – from farmers to manufacturers – have been doing the hard work to build and service demand for U.S. dairy for just as long. That investment in and dedication to export customers is one of the reasons why we’ve been able to face today’s challenges and grow the industry.”
The U.S. set annual export records in cheese, nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder, whey, lactose, and fluid milk and cream. U.S. cheese shipments were more than 400,000 metric tons for the first time and whey surpassed 600,000 metric tons for the first time. Nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder were almost 900,000 metric tons – at 892,528 metric tons.
U.S. dairy exports to Mexico rebounded strongly in 2021 alongside Mexico’s economic recovery. U.S. cheese sales to Mexico set a record, increasing 13 percent and exceeding 100,000 metric tons for the first time. U.S. nonfat-dry-milk- and skim-milk-powder sales to Mexico increased 18 percent to 337,846 metric tons, second most in history. Mexico accounted for more than a quarter of total U.S. cheese exports in 2021, and 38 percent of U.S. nonfat-dry-milk- and skim-milk-powder shipments.
U.S. cheese exports increased 14 percent in 2021 to 404,675 metric tons, led by strong demand from Latin America. Shipments to Central America soared 53 percent; the additional 12,117 metric tons that U.S. suppliers shipped there in 2021 represents the largest cheese-export gain to any major market. Exports to South America increased 33 percent, while shipments to Mexico grew 13 percent.
U.S. suppliers had their best year for butterfat exports since 2014. Sales increased 121 percent to 57,487 metric tons, led by a tripling of volume to the Middle East/North Africa or MENA. But it was also supported by strong gains in many key markets, including Canada, China, Southeast Asia, South Korea and Australia.
Total U.S. exports to the MENA region soared in 2021 across product categories.
- Butterfat increased 154 percent.
- Cheese increased 39 percent.
- Nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder increased 51 percent.
- Whey products increased 20 percent.
U.S. whey exports grew 10 percent to 613,944 metric tons in 2021, driven primarily by China – which accounted for 44 percent of total whey volume. U.S. whey sales to China increased by almost 50,000 metric tons as the nation rebuilt its pig herd in the first half of the year, which had been decimated by African swine fever. Chinese purchasing decline sharply in the second half as pork prices plummeted and herd-expansion efforts halted. Vietnam, South Korea and Mexico recorded strong double-digit increases as well.
Southeast Asia remained the second-largest U.S. market in value terms, with the United States shipping almost $1.4 billion worth of products to the region – an increase of 11 percent compared to the previous year. But the region was the hardest-hit by delays and cancellations caused by U.S. supply-chain issues. That resulted in fairly flat volume performance overall, although Southeast Asia still accounted for 36 percent of U.S. nonfat-dry-milk- and skim-milk-powder exports, running a close second to Mexico.
“Strong underlying fundamentals continue to drive global demand for high-quality, affordable dairy nutrition,” Harden said. “We are optimistic that will continue to translate to opportunity for the U.S. dairy sector. At the same time we remain realistic about the challenges, from supply-chain issues to global economic performance.
“Record performance or not, the past two years should demonstrate to any remaining doubters that the U.S. dairy marketplace is global. The U.S. dairy industry has invested in people, facilities and products specifically targeted to export markets. (The U.S. Dairy Export Council) and the industry continue to work hard to reduce barriers to trade, stimulate overseas dairy consumption, and reinforce the U.S. reputation as a committed go-to source for dairy around the world. Over the long-term we know that dairy-export trend line will continue to rise.”
What then does 2022 hold? Is a third year in a row of double-digit growth possible? To our eyes yes, it’s possible, but it certainly won’t be easy.
First, in 2021, U.S. dairy exporters managed to find success despite substantial headwinds from logistics. Lack of trucking availability, shortages of equipment and containers, carrier companies ignoring export orders for blank loads, and, most recently, declining productivity at ports, have all taken their toll on U.S. exports – even though U.S. exports have clearly been positive.
Slower delivery times, increased shipping costs, unexpected fees and reputational damage all hurt U.S. exporters in key markets overseas. They’ll continue to limit the ability of U.S. dairy exports to reach their full potential due to lost sales, weaker returns, increased expenses or all the above.
As we look to 2022 we expect many of those headwinds to remain – even as U.S. Dairy Export Council staff and policymakers look to find ways of easing the burden.
Fundamentally, labor issues at ports and lack of trucks to move product off crowded docks has limited the throughput of container vessels even as plenty of ships wait to be unloaded. And carrier companies continue to eschew containers filled with U.S. dairy products for empty containers. Given that the sharp price differential of Asia-to-U.S. freight rates compared to U.S.-to-Asia is expected to continue – driven by U.S. goods consumption – the practice of favoring empties will likely persist absent regulatory or legislative steps to tackle it head-on.
Second, slower-than-average U.S. milk production could limit product availability for export in the short term – even if overseas demand for U.S. dairy is plentiful.
In both 2020 and 2021, U.S. dairy exports grew by twice as much as domestic sales. But it is worth noting, the supply environment was substantially different with milk production growing by 1.9 percent in 2020 and 1.7 percent in 2021.
For 2022, slower growth in milk production – and thus dairy-product production – combined with the usual expansion of domestic consumption, as well as port congestion adding costs to exporting, will likely mean fierce competition to secure product. Certainly exports will be a key component of that demand picture regardless of the short-term supply forecast. But more U.S. demand to satiate makes double-digit export growth challenging – but again not impossible.
We do want to point out that we remain incredibly bullish about the United States having a clear opportunity to be the growing dairy supplier to the world. U.S. milk-production growth should return to more than 1 percent by the second half of 2022. And in the longer term, underlying supply-demand fundamentals, a supportive investment and policy environment, and U.S. dairy’s commitment to international customers all signal long-term export growth potential. But short-term tightness in the market is likely to create headwinds to substantial growth in the near term.
And on the data side of things, year-over-year comparisons to 2021 data will be strong across most major markets and products. Perhaps the data-geekiest point, U.S. exports will be trying to match a record year with no laggards by market or product that would suggest low-hanging opportunities for booming volumes. Trade to all our major markets except New Zealand grew year-over-year, and all the U.S. primary export products – along with most of the secondary ones – grew by double digits in 2021.
This final point is in sharp contrast to the comparisons used in 2020 and even 2021 as there were substantial opportunities in several markets. Exports in 2020 to Southeast Asia had significant untapped potential after European-intervention skim-milk powder flooded into the market at less-than-market prices the year prior. Additionally the U.S.-China Phase I Agreement re-opened the door for U.S. dairy exports into the country in January 2020. By 2021 there was still plenty of opportunity to recapture market share in a booming Chinese market, particularly post-African Swine Fever. And Mexico’s import demand was sharply recovering after suffering from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
To be 100 percent clear, there remain plenty of opportunities for growth in U.S. dairy exports. Demand is expanding around the world and competitors are struggling to match it. But unlike the past two years where volumes were boosted by recovery in several key markets, 2022 growth will need to be built exclusively by new business.
Ultimately even as export growth faces challenges in the short-term to continue this record-setting pace, we believe U.S. dairy is still ready for long-term sustainable success in growing export volume and value.