Our mission at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is to promote Wisconsin dairy in a way that expands consumer access and demand for foods featuring the nutritious milk from dairy farms. Every day we represent Wisconsin dairy farmers with two goals – to increase Wisconsin dairy-product sales and to bring more value to the excellent-quality milk produced on those farms.
We take our mission to drive nationwide and international demand for that milk seriously – and have a strategy in place to accomplish it. We strive to build trust, awareness and affinity for Wisconsin dairy products, dairy farmers and dairy farming. How we accomplish that may change, especially in unpredictable times, but the strategy remains the same. Continuing to build sales and trust in Wisconsin dairy is at the core of everything we do.
As part of this plan, the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese™ badge is more visible and available on more products than ever. Consumers can easily recognize our award-winning cheese and dairy when deciding what to buy — wherever they live and shop. Products that carry those badges embody everything our state is known for – quality, tradition, innovation, passion and award-winning dairy.
Our efforts have taken on greater importance since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain this spring. Before COVID-19 cheese sales were increasing about 12 percent to 15 percent from a year earlier. But they decreased by 50 percent to 80 percent in April as restaurants and schools closed or reduced service.
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin consequently shifted gears to support dairy farmers and the industry through the resulting changes. And we continue working with industry partners for solutions to keep milk flowing from farms to processors to consumers.
Our initiatives are aimed at building new alliances and increasing Wisconsin dairy demand.
A new partnership with Grande Cheese Company highlights the use of Wisconsin cheese. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin’s supportive industry efforts resonated with Grande leadership and opened the door to new ways of working together. Grande is a family-owned company that works with independent pizzerias. Our initiative to help sustain Wisconsin dairy-farm families and consumers amidst the pandemic aligned with Grande’s campaign to support local restaurants and pizzerias. As a result the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge may be featured on menus of more than 200 independent pizzerias that feature Grande Cheese. Those restaurants print more than 25,000 menus each, which significantly boosts our exposure to dairy consumers in the regions those restaurants serve. In addition Grande’s “Eat Local Pizza” video promotions include the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge, further increasing our reach and influence.
A matchmaking coalition is connecting Wisconsin food pantries and food banks with processors who have excess dairy products. With the help of those groups we moved significant tons of milk, milk equivalent and cheese in a short time. Those networks will have a long-lasting impact on dairy consumption as well as reduce hunger.
A statewide initiative shares critical information and personal stories about Wisconsin dairy farmers with consumers and reporters. The plan broadcasts farmer stories on TV news programs in addition to placing the stories on digital platforms and websites. It also includes other materials to highlight dairy’s message and individual farm stories. When consumers hear about Wisconsin dairy farms and products from dairy farmers, the impact is significant. Checkoff dollars make that possible.
As restaurants and food vendors reopen, reacclimatize to the current situation and reimagine what their businesses look like, we’ll continue to implement creative strategies that incorporate Wisconsin dairy products into their menus, marketing tools and other offerings. Video events and e-commerce opportunities are just some of the ways we’re working with food-industry partners to support Wisconsin dairy.
We’re excited about those developments – and we have more work ahead as we continue building trust and partnerships that add value for Wisconsin dairy farmers.
Visit wisconsindairy.org for more information.