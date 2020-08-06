After months of social distancing PDPW members have expressed a desire to meet again. Two host farms will each open its doors for an evening of networking, learning and enjoying entertainment during PDPW Dairy Fest™. Host farms are Travis and Melissa Marti’s Marti Farms near Vesper, Wisconsin; and Vision Aire Farms near Eldorado, Wisconsin, owned by Roger and Sandy Grade, Travis and Janet Clark, and David and Torrie Grade.
Each evening attendees will learn from panel members Tim Swenson and Carl Babler as they discuss risk-management tools with facilitator Jim Moriarty. Wayne Larrivee, “the voice of the Green Bay Packers,” will address attendees, followed by comedian Royal Boehlke. Networking with premier dairy suppliers and fellow dairy farmers will be integrated throughout each night.
Included with each registration is food made available by either a local food truck or a caterer, depending on location. Registration cost of $20 applies to anyone who doesn’t fit in a back pack. All are welcome. Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information and to register. The events will abide by the most current COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.