Dairy Innovation Hub attracts new perspectives

The University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub represents a $7.8 million-per-year investment by the state of Wisconsin to harness research and development at UW–Madison, UW–Platteville and UW–River Falls.
The purpose of the Dairy Innovation Hub, broadly, is to keep Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy foods in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.
Cows are a big part of the focus, but the Dairy Innovation Hub focuses on the whole dairy system.
The focus includes four areas that impact everyone’s life.
• Enhance human health and nutrition – food-borne illnesses, using dairy foods to fight obesity and other health problems, and lactose-intolerant and allergy-free alternatives.
• Ensure animal health and welfare – alternatives or strategies for antibiotics, animal-health technologies, reproduction, animal stress and consumer trust.
• Steward land and water resources – water quality and use; soil health, air quality and land resources; alternative uses and income streams for manure.
• Grow farm businesses and communities – agricultural start-ups, growing the market for specialty milk and meat products, workforce development, supply chains, global markets and areas of opportunity.
Some of those topics extend beyond the scope of established dairy researchers. For that reason the Dairy Innovation Hub has generated interest from faculty and staff at each campus who are new to dairy. This past month the Dairy Innovation Hub held its second-annual Dairy Summit, an all-virtual event that focused on introducing new Dairy Innovation Hub-funded research. The event included speakers who apply unique talents from other disciplines to make dairy better.
Arquimides Reyes is an assistant professor in the UW-Department of Animal and Food Science at UW-River Falls. He specializes in pre-harvest food safety as well as processed-meat and product development. His recently funded faculty-fellowship grant will generate a comparison of carcass composition, average daily gains and feed efficiency of HolSim Cattle versus Angus x Holstein cattle.
“I’m a meat scientist by training and I applied for the fellowship grant because I wanted to explore ways that dairy farmers could get more value out of their beef crosses, other than just a black hide,” he said. “If they can get a cross that eats less and produces more, that money is returned to the farmer.”
The goal of the project is to help farmers increase margins with improved genetic-selection and nutrition-management practices leading to increased profitability. And farmers who raise dairy-beef calves will have information to inform buying decisions and production information, to assist in determining optimal cattle that will produce excellent-quality red-meat yield.
Beth Olson is an associate professor in the UW-Department of Nutritional Sciences at UW-Madison. Her research interests include improving infant-feeding practices in reduced-income households as well as breastfeeding support for reduced-income and working women. Her recently funded short-term high-impact grant focuses on consumer preferences for health and other product attributes of dairy milk.
Fluid-milk consumption has been declining in recent years as alternative plant “milks” grow in popularity. Plant-based “milks” lack the nutrients of dairy milk, which is recommended by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines. Promoting milk with a generalized message can be insensitive to some populations, such as those with a greater prevalence of lactose intolerance or specific lifestyles such as veganism. By focusing on which aspects of milk appeal to each kind of consumer, the project will improve nutritional education in the state of Wisconsin and help boost milk sales.
“We decided to do this project because we are interested in how we can do a better job in getting people to understand the benefits and other reasons that they should be choosing dairy,” Olson said. “Consumers consistently rank nutrition very highly when asked about product preference, but when they go to the store to actually make purchases they don’t always buy based on nutrition.”
Zhezhen Fu is an assistant professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at UW-Platteville, with research interests in manufacturing processes, ceramic materials and mechanical properties of ceramic materials. The goal of his faculty-fellowship grant is to create a new template for dairy-wastewater treatment at the UW-Platteville Pioneer Farm.
Ceramic-membrane filtration systems can efficiently decrease pollutants. But manufacturing ceramic membranes is expensive and complicated. His project will use bio-inspired wood templates for a reduced-cost method to prepare ceramic membranes with excellent efficiency for dairy-wastewater treatment.
“The dairy center (at Pioneer Farm) generates more than 3 million gallons of wastewater each year and can significantly influence the surrounding environment,” Fu said. “If we can do some treatment and recycle that wastewater it can save the farm money and improve the environment.”
Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information. Videos of the Dairy Summit are also available on the Dairy Innovation Hub’s YouTube channel.
Maria Woldt is the program manager of the Dairy Innovation Hub. Email maria.woldt@wisc.edu to reach her.