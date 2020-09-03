The Dairy Innovation Hub is an investment by the state of Wisconsin into our $45.6 billion dairy community, through the dedication of funds focused on research, instruction and outreach at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls. The priority areas for the Innovation Hub span all aspects of dairy in an integrated fashion – animal health and welfare, enriching human health and nutrition, stewardship of land and water resources, and growing farm businesses and communities.
But why do we need research to continue excelling in dairy and what will the research do for a farm, cheese plant or business? Through history, research has been the root of innovation. In Wisconsin we have a long rich history that intertwines research at UW with the state’s needs, particularly in dairy. The Babcock milkfat test standardized payment for milk based on quality. The development of Warfarin – a discovery originally prompted after a farmer brought buckets of cow blood to campus in search of a reason why his cows were hemorrhaging – changed medicine forever.
If we rein in the timescale to the past 25 years, the impact from research has led to total mixed rations, artisan cheeses, timed synchronization and insemination programs, and countless more developments. To stay competitive our community needs to remain on the cutting edge by continuing to search for transformational and innovative solutions.
There’s no doubt that research takes time – and not every project will result in a transformational solution. There are also benefits to solving pressing challenges or time-sensitive questions. With the Innovation Hub we strive to achieve those short-term victories while reaching toward long-term vision. The result is funding mechanisms that help achieve multiple goals.
During the Dairy Innovation Hub’s first year we invested in research capacity as well as funded projects led by current faculty and staff. Those projects have stimulated collaboration across departments, colleges and campuses – in addition to centers and entities across the state. Some of the researchers were already working on dairy-related questions. The Innovation Hub’s funding is helping them address pressing questions in a timely manner or to do initial work. Conversely some of the researchers were not doing dairy-related research previously but now are applying their skills and knowledge toward dairy-related questions.
Both situations are wins for the valuable knowledge they yield, the increased capacity they represent and the research that wouldn’t be done without Innovation Hub funding. In addition to engaging those already on our campuses we are recruiting faculty to fill critical gaps on the three UW campuses. Those faculty members will establish research programs in areas that are increasingly important to our state’s dairy community – from soil-nutrient management to understanding the role of dairy products in support of consumer health and more.
While research is the cornerstone of innovation, doing research is not enough if we haven’t asked the right questions and if we can’t put that knowledge into the hands of the right users. Collaboration is central to the Innovation Hub’s efforts. Encouraging researchers across disciplines and geography to work together with external stakeholders and organizations has already guided faculty searches and funding decisions, and communicated the most-pressing challenges. The instructional and outreach components of the Innovation Hub prioritize dissemination of new knowledge. We’re already sharing videos and presentations of the projects selected for funding in the first year. As those early-funded projects begin yielding results the public will see them in print publications, on social media, at conferences and at the Dairy Summit – to be held virtually Nov. 18.
In our search for transformational solutions we will assuredly find ways to improve best practices, better understand pressing issues within the priority areas and continue to train the bright young minds who will be joining the Wisconsin dairy community.
Visit cals.wisc.edu/dairy-innovation-hub for more information.