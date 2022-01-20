Dairy Innovation Hub: partnership at its best

The Dairy Innovation Hub concept was first imagined during an informal meeting at Mitch Breunig’s Mystic Valley Dairy near Sauk City, Wisconsin. After the initial idea was developed, dairy groups and passionate dairy leaders partnered with University of Wisconsin-System to transform the original collection of ideas on a whiteboard into a reality with practical and powerful purpose.
Funded through a $7.8 million-per-year investment by the state of Wisconsin, the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub positions Wisconsin’s dairy community for economic, environmental and social success. It advances science, develops talent and leverages collaboration at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls, as well as in the broader dairy sector.
There are four priority areas.
- Enhance human health and nutrition.
- Enhance animal health and welfare.
- Steward land and water resources.
- Grow farm businesses and communities.
In a little more than two years, the Dairy Innovation Hub has funded more than 100 proposals and managed 11 faculty searches, recruiting some of the best and brightest minds to Wisconsin for faculty positions.
It’s been exciting to see new discoveries coming to light.
- In the UW-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences at Madison, Francisco Peñagaricano and Kent Weigel are researching “Innovative solutions for sustainable improvement of dairy cow fertility.” Using genomics, their aim is to help farmers identify, rank and select the most fertile cows in their herd, with an end goal to reduce reliance on hormonal treatments such as ovulation-synchronization protocols.
- At UW-Department of Food Science at Madison, Yu Hasegawa and Brad Bolling are researching whey-fortified fermented milk for inhibiting intestinal inflammation. The objective of the project is to determine how fermented-milk products regulate gut inflammation and how they could help prevent chronic inflammation.
- At UW-Platteville, “Evaluation of biochar incorporation into manure systems for improving air quality and odor management” is a project being led by Joe Sanford in agricultural and biological systems engineering. Because farmers are looking for a cost-effective method to manage greenhouse-gas emissions and reduce odor from manure systems, that study looks to meet those objectives.
- In the UW-Department of Plant and Earth Science at River Falls, Christopher Holtkamp is working to develop policies that encourage social connections in communities where larger farms are becoming more common. Because an increase in large farms often correlates with the exiting of small farms, there’s a potential for social relationships among community members to be impacted. With the intent to contribute to stronger and more-sustainable economic vitality, the project aims to inform local areas about upcoming changes occurring in Wisconsin communities.
One of the greatest benefits of the Dairy Innovation Hub is that it supports communities and people beyond the scope of dairy and agriculture.
- Impacting such critical areas as infant and women health is Beth Olson, associate professor at UW-Department of Nutritional Sciences at Madison. The Dairy Innovation Hub is funding work she’s doing to compare consumer preferences as stated on surveys with purchasing data to create nutritional messaging that closes the gap between what people say they prefer and what they ultimately buy. “Consumers consistently rank nutrition very highly when asked about product preference,” Olson said. “But when they go to the store to actually make purchases they don’t always buy based on nutrition.”
- Wastewater treatment also has implications far beyond dairy. Zhezhen Fu is an assistant professor in the UW-Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at Platteville. Funds from the Dairy Innovation Hub are supporting his aim to create a new template for dairy-wastewater treatment. By using bio-inspired wood templates instead of expensive and complicated ceramic-membrane-filtration systems, Fu hopes to develop a reduced-cost, excellent-efficiency method for dairy-wastewater treatment. Regarding the UW-Pioneer Farm facility, Fu said, “The dairy center generates more than 3 million gallons of wastewater each year. If we can do some treatment and recycle that wastewater it can save the farm money and improve the environment.”
- Students and faculty at Kerri Coon’s lab at UW-Madison are studying the potential role flies play in transmitting mastitis- and enteritis-causing bacteria to dairy cows. Other researchers at UW-Madison are studying the effects of enteric methane, carbon-dioxide emission and oxygen consumption of large animals fed and managed in freestall barns and on pasture. The project relies on a Dairy Innovation Hub-funded C-Lock Inc. GreenFeed unit.
- Elsewhere in the state, Patrick Woolcock – an assistant professor in the UW-Agricultural Engineering Technology Department – has a Dairy Innovation Hub-supported faculty fellowship. Through it he’s exploring expansion opportunities for the Mann Valley Farm’s dairy-manure-composting program. Equipment used in the project is funded by the Dairy Innovation Hub.
An aspect of the Dairy Innovation Hub that can’t be over-emphasized is the collaboration between each campus. Collaboration is encouraged and fostered across leadership teams as well as with faculty and facilities. Researchers are working together across campuses on projects that simply would not happen otherwise.
Sometimes when one dreams big, an idea grows that has great breadth and potential impact – as has been the case with that first meeting at Mystic Valley Dairy. The Dairy Innovation Hub is an example of the great things we can accomplish when we have the courage to chase after big dreams, and the fortitude to persevere in the face of challenges.
It takes a lot of people to take an initial concept and turn it into something tangible. Faculty and leaders at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls knew that working together would make for a larger impact. It’s been a real pleasure to serve as the inaugural faculty director for the Dairy Innovation Hub to help make the novel idea a reality. Cheers to a new year filled with even more grant awards and exciting outcomes.
Heather White is the faculty director of the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub; email heather.white@wisc.edu to reach her. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information about the Dairy Innovation Hub.