Dairy Innovation Hub welcomes new UW faculty

Seven University of Wisconsin faculty members have recently been hired with funding from the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub, joining six who were previously hired.

Bahareh Hassanpour is serving as an assistant professor in plant and earth science at UW-River Falls, with a focus on agricultural-water management. She’s currently developing a research and outreach program on water management and protection specific to the dairy industry. She grew up in northern Iran, where water-related issues are common. From a young age she became interested in gaining knowledge to solve those issues. Her appointment began in March 2022.

Margaret Kalcic has been hired as an associate professor in biological-systems engineering at UW-Madison, with a focus on watershed modeling and agricultural hydrology. She’s developing a research and outreach program aimed at increasing agricultural- conservation measures to protect water quality and the environment, through agroecosystem-simulation modeling and field monitoring. Her appointment began in January 2022.

Hilario Mantovani is serving as an assistant professor in animal and dairy sciences at UW-Madison, exploring the gut microbiome of dairy cattle. He’s building a research program in rumen microbial physiology focused on advancing dairy sustainability through improved productivity, feed efficiency and alternative feed sources. A native of Brazil, he has more than 20 years of experience in research, teaching, and investigating fundamental and applied questions related to the ecology, physiology and genetics of rumen microbes as well as understanding their roles in rumen function, host phenotypes and food safety. His appointment began in March 2022.

Chuck Nicholson was hired as an associate professor in agricultural and applied economics at UW-Madison, with a focus on dairy economics. He’s researching economic and agribusiness topics relevant to the U.S. and Wisconsin dairy-supply chain – from farmers to consumers, including dairy markets and policy. His research program includes collaborations with colleagues at UW-River Falls, UW-Madison and UW-Platteville. He started in January 2022.

Joseph Pierre was hired as an assistant professor in nutritional sciences at UW-Madison, with a focus on dairy components, and their impacts on human health and nutrition. His research program takes a multidisciplinary approach to nutrition and health, with an emphasis on the impacts of dairy products. He’s already collaborating with colleagues across the Dairy Innovation Hub’s three campuses. Wisconsin is familiar territory for him; he earned his bachelor’s degree in biology and doctorate in nutritional science from UW-Madison. He grew up on a century farm near Green Bay, Wisconsin. His appointment began in October 2021.

Susanne Wiesner was hired as an assistant professor in plant and earth science at UW-River Falls, with a focus on agricultural atmospheric science and climate resiliency. She will develop a research and outreach program focused on mitigating impacts of climate change on the dairy industry. She recently completed a postdoctoral research fellowship at UW-Madison with the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub, where she studied the beneficial effects of improved cropping management in Wisconsin dairy systems. Her appointment began in August 2022.

Xia Zhu-Barker was hired as an assistant professor in soil science at UW- Madison, with a focus on studying the sustainability of agroecosystems. Her research interests lie in understanding how biogeochemical and ecological processes impact the sustainability of the carbon and nitrogen cycles, water movement, resource-use efficiency, food production and pollutants in landscapes. She grew up in a remote village in China; she often worked on her family farm with her parents, where food shortages were common. That inspired her to explore solutions to the problem through soil science. Her appointment began in June 2022.