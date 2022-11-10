Dairy Insights Summit to assess water facts, food safety, more

For well more than a decade, Professional Dairy Producers® – PDPW – has hosted an annual program designed for leaders from across the entire food and agriculture chain to discuss opportunities facing the dairy industry and food system. The program allows producers, educators, policymakers and food-system leaders to ask questions of each other as well as share ideas regarding current trends and potential challenges.
The 2022 PDPW Dairy Insights Summit will take a deep dive into some of the most pressing topics currently for farmers and industry leaders. Scheduled for Nov. 29, the summit will take place at the Sheraton Hotel, 706 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin.
“In times of relentless change, we all need a point of focus and a targeted vision for the future,” said Katy Schultz, a dairy producer from Fox Lake, Wisconsin, and PDPW board president. “The collaborative discussions at the 2022 PDPW Dairy Insights Summit will highlight the risks and shared challenges across the food system, and bring clarity to opportunities available to us.”
The sessions will have the theme of “Clarity.”
What in the world? Global politics and evolving markets –
- Jacob Shapiro, partner and director of Geopolitical Analysis for Cognitive Investments; and Dan Basse, economist and president of AgResource Company; will identify key geopolitical forces expected to shape the next five years in the realm of trade, conflicts and worldwide macro developments.
Hot potato –
- Presented by Tamas Houlihan, executive director of the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, he will share insights on how the Wisconsin potato industry has navigated labor and water challenges as well as issues with human and food safety. He’ll draw parallels across agricultural sectors and explain how dairy can protect itself against potential pitfalls.
Water: what’s it worth? –
- Maureen Muldoon, hydrogeologist at the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey, and Brian Richter, president of Sustainable Waters, will lead a dialogue about the value of the Midwest’s groundwater. They’ll discuss how current water shortages are constraining economic productivity and impacting ecosystem health globally.
Protecting our food system –
- Presented by FBI special agents Scott Mahloch and Byron Franz, this session will highlight how to protect dairy farms and the food farmers produce while educating attendees about dangers ranging from cyber intrusion and ransomware to biological threats.
Visit www.pdpw.org/programs or call 800-947-7379 to register and for more information.