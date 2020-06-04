Waupun FFA and FFA Alumni have been partnering with area individuals and businesses to provide free agricultural products each week in the community as well as providing dairy products in the school-lunch program.
Week 1 they were able to donate 1,200 gallons of milk for the community and Yodelay yogurt for the school lunches, said Tari Costello, FFA adviser and teacher with Waupun High School in Wisconsin.
Week 2 they were able to donate 2,000 pounds of cheese and sausage for the community, and more than 1,400 pieces of individually wrapped string cheese for school lunches.
Week 3 they donated 2,000 pounds of fresh Mozzarella for the community plus Yodelay Yogurt and fresh Mozzarella in each school lunch.
Week 4 they donated 1,200 gallons of milk to the community and Yodelay Yogurt for the school-lunch program.
Week 5 they had 500 pounds of shredded Mozzarella and 500 pounds of cheese curds for the community as well as string cheese in every school lunch.
Week 6 they had 1,200 pizzas to donate in the community and string cheese for the school-lunch program.
They have also donated 300 “Support Dairy” signs, and have sold 240 “Agriculture Strong” signs. They had have a wide variety of sponsors and donors that are making the program possible.