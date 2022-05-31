Dairy, livestock insurance provides peace of mind

If people have learned anything during the past couple of years it’s to expect the unexpected. With that in mind, dairy producers should be thinking about how to take some of the risk off the table to ensure they have protection against the unknown.
There are three different federally subsidized dairy- and livestock-insurance programs that can help. It’s important to note some key benefits of those programs.
• A premium subsidy significantly reduces the cost of the coverage, depending on selected coverage level or deductible
• There’s an option to leave the upside open and not set a limit on the farm’s revenue potential if prices increase
• Premium payments are due after coverage ends, with no upfront costs.
The Dairy Revenue Protection program insures against unexpected declines in the quarterly revenue from milk sales relative to a guaranteed coverage level of as much as 95 percent. The expected revenue is based on futures prices for milk and dairy commodities. The amount of covered milk production is elected by the dairy producer. The covered milk production is indexed to the state or region where the dairy producer is located.
People are also reading…
Producers can choose between the Class Pricing and the Component Pricing options. The actual ending values are determined using the average of the monthly prices announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the quarter. Dairy Revenue Protection is offered Monday through Friday, with coverage currently available starting with third-quarter 2022 through third-quarter 2023. The final-day coverage is scheduled to be offered for third-quarter 2022 is June 15.
Livestock Gross Margin-Dairy is a program that dairy operators should know and understand. Livestock Gross Margin allows producers to protect against the loss of gross margin between milk revenue and feed costs. Futures prices for Class III milk, corn and soybean meal are used to determine the expected and actual gross margins. Producers need to select a deductible level from zero to $2 per hundredweight in 10-cent increments; that determines the subsidy percentage. To receive the premium subsidy for Livestock Gross Margin, coverage must be taken in at least two months within the 10-month coverage period, but there only needs to be one hundredweight in a second month to meet the criteria. That allows producers to focus coverage on a single month, with the ability to take out multiple sets of target marketings during the weekly sales period every Thursday.
There is also flexibility on feed levels, so producers can select the amount of corn and soybean meal they want to factor into the margin calculation within the minimum and maximum allowable ranges for the policy. Producers are able to switch back and forth between Dairy Revenue Protection and Livestock Gross Margin coverage if they choose to, but they cannot have Livestock Gross Margin and Dairy Revenue Protection coverage in the same quarter.
With dairy-beef-cross calves becoming more prevalent due to the expanding use of beef bulls on dairies in recent years, Livestock Risk Protection may be a source of revenue that farms should consider protecting depending on how they market their calves.
Livestock Risk Protection is offered for feeder cattle or fed cattle, with endorsement lengths ranging from 13 weeks to 52 weeks. That time range allows producers to select an end date that most closely matches with the date they expect to market their cattle. Livestock Risk Protection subsidy levels have increased during the past several years, making it a more-affordable option for producers. Coverage is usually available every day Monday through Friday. Expected ending values for Livestock Risk Protection typically track closely to futures prices, with coverage levels ranging from 70 percent to 100 percent. Actual ending values are determined using the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Feeder Cattle Reported Index and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Ag Marketing Service Five-Area Weekly Weighted Average Direct Slaughter Cattle report. Producers are able to market cattle as many as 60 days prior to the end date, and there is also the option to insure unborn calves.
With all the responsibilities of running a dairy operation, don’t lose sight of protecting farm revenue. Dairy Revenue Protection, Livestock Gross Margin and Livestock Risk Protection are all easy-to-use programs that can help provide some peace of mind with the unpredictability of current commodity markets.
Amber O’Brien is a livestock-insurance officer with Compeer Financial.