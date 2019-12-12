Managers Academy for Dairy Professionals™ is an executive educational program for dairy CEOs, owners and managers as well as other industry professionals. It’s scheduled for Jan. 14-16, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. With a theme of “Renew, Refine, Rethink,” the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s 2020 program is centered on honing the mental acuity of producers, sharpening team-management skills and rejuvenating business mindsets.
The three-day program is bookended by Holly G. Green, founder of the Management Development Institute offered at San Diego State University; and Michael Hoffman, founder and owner of Igniting Performance Inc., a Dallas-based company that specializes in teaching the skills of sales, customer loyalty and leadership. Green and Hoffman will shed light on harnessing the innate human ability to reason, problem-solve and stay focused on objectives despite distractions.
Day two of Managers Academy offers attendees out-of-industry tours to showcase the common ground dairy shares with the cotton and energy industries. Participants will tour a cotton gin to learn how cotton quality is determined at a cotton-classing laboratory. The first mass-consumer commodity in America, cotton led the way for American exports from 1803 to 1937. Attendees will gather insights on how the globally important crop transformed from being dependent solely on physical labor to the extremely mechanized industry it is today.
Relative to cotton, the oil industry in Texas is adolescent – though its contribution to the state’s economy is far from insignificant. The United States is energy-independent thanks primarily to Texas. The No. 1 producer of U.S. oil, Texas produces one-fifth of the domestic total. While hearing from Valero Energy Corporation executives, Managers Academy attendees will learn how the rapidly growing sector balances environmental protection and activism with explosive growth.
Further rounding out the program, Rabobank global dairy strategist Mary Ledman will update the group with the latest in market and global trends. In a separate session Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb will share how he manages a rapidly growing municipality that’s full of opportunity and challenges. Attendees will learn how the coastal city prepares for accelerated growth and potential crises while tightening budgets and complying with increasing regulations.
“We all need to be refueled and renewed to stay at the top of our game,” said Shelly Mayer, dairy farmer and PDPW executive director. “Managers Academy is the program designed to help producers evaluate our thinking patterns and rewrite the thoughts we think when we’re on autopilot.”
The program has a limited capacity. Visit www.pdpw.org/programs or call 800-947-7379 for more information.
Registration covers all sessions, training materials, meals, tours and tour travel but not hotel accommodations. The Omni Corpus Christi Hotel is offering a special rate of $139 per night for single or double rooms when reservations are made by Dec. 23. Triple and quad rooms are available at increased rates. For the discount when registering be sure to mention the PDPW Managers Academy. Call 800-843-6664 to make hotel reservations.