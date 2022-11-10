Dairy Managers Institute builds leadership, coaching, financial skills

As dairy teams begin to wrap up 2022 and look ahead to their goals and plans for 2023, building stronger more-effective teams will continue to be a priority in today’s ever-changing dairy industry. The 2022 PDPW Dairy Managers Institute® provides an opportunity for managers to take their leadership skills to the next level.
The two-day management-development program will begin at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at Kalahari Resorts, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. It will conclude at 4 p.m. Dec. 21.
“PDPW’s Dairy Managers Institute is a tremendous opportunity for dairy managers at every stage to stretch beyond employee and project management to grow and thrive as leaders who help their team members learn, collaborate and engage in shared business goals,” said Katy Schultz, a dairy producer from Fox Lake, Wisconsin, and PDPW board president. “Designed with three tiers, the program equips managers to build on their current experiences and build on their learnings in successive years.”
Each attendee will select one of three tiers to complete. Simultaneous Spanish translation will be available for tiers one and two.
Tier One: Lead and Manage with Insight
- – led by Becky Stewart-Gross, president and founder of Building Bridges Seminars, attendees will take a deep dive into the fundamentals of leadership as well as implementing and managing change. Stewart-Gross will share how to apply the five practices of effective leadership to roles on the farm. She will outline an “Insight Inventory” for participants to identify and understand their personality style, and learn how to optimize it to improve as a leader.
Tier Two: Discover the Art of Coaching
- – Michael Hoffman, founder and owner of Igniting Performance Inc., will focus on coaching strategies for delivering meaningful feedback, building strong and committed teams, and managing through key milestones. Managers will return to their dairies with an enhanced understanding of their roles, and be equipped to use their tools of influence to impact the growth and future of the organizations.
Tier Three: Mastering Financials and Negotiations
- – A firm grasp on the financials of an operation is key for every level of manager. Kevin Bernhardt – agribusiness professor with the University of Wisconsin-School of Agriculture, and farm-management specialist with the UW-Division of Extension and with the UW-Center for Dairy Profitability – will tag-team with author and former law-firm partner and mediator Linda Swindling. Together they’ll arm managers with the business acumen to make good judgements and quick decisions, and explore negotiation styles and methods to leverage them in critical discussions.
Visit www.pdpw.org/programs or call 800-947-7379 to register and for more information.