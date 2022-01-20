Dairy trends, opportunities re-emerge in 2022

The consumer-purchasing landscape has gone through seismic shifts in the past two years. As we look to the new year we’re seeing many of the trends we were talking about prior to Covid-19’s re-emergence; those trends are providing great opportunities for dairy to shine. Let’s examine some of the developments seen in 2021 and consider what opportunities lie ahead.
Dairy sales increase
Despite numerous changes experienced at retail and food service, we’re seeing Americans are still quite interested in dairy. Remember 96 percent of Americans have dairy products in their refrigerators, a household penetration exceeded only by one or two other products. Because 2020 was an outlier, we’re looking at 2019 sales data as a comparison for dairy-sales growth. Using the first half of 2019 as a more-normal baseline, we see a 10 percent elevation in 2021 cheese sales.
As regular activities resumed for many consumers across the country, people began dining out again. That meant less money spent at the grocery store and more money spent in restaurants. The good news is that while food-service sales have increased up to a new record, somewhat in line with where they were trending prior to the pandemic, that hasn’t necessarily come at the expense of retail sales.
Monthly retail sales have maintained the elevated level they reached in 2021 and continue to increase, which is great news for the dairy sector. Because some home-based behaviors are expected to linger, research indicates that in-home consumption will stay at levels more than pre-COVID.
As of June 2021, an IRI survey found that consumers were preparing and eating 80 percent of their meals at home. That number was just 48 percent in 2019. For the 16 percent of Americans who say they don’t expect to ever return to the traditional workplace in their current job, more meal occasions are happening at home rather than restaurants near the office.
Considering all the supply-chain shifts our dairy community has faced, the industry has largely been able to meet consumer buying demands while also answering their questions about their food. As we move forward, we’re seeing sustainability and storytelling as key drivers for dairy’s continued success. And from a Wisconsin standpoint those can be strengths for us.
Key opportunities lie ahead
Sustainability important concern for Americans – Sustainability was a hot topic for consumers pre-pandemic but decreased a bit during the worst days of the pandemic when we were primarily focused on staying safe and healthy. But it’s returned. Consumers are once again focused on sustainability – and at the greatest levels we’ve seen. One in 13 Americans says the environment is the biggest issue facing the United States. That’s more than health care, education and COVID. So that tells us sustainability is becoming an increasingly important issue for our customers. Many consumers have already changed habits and purchasing decisions because of those concerns; 67 percent of Gen Z consumers reported already changing behaviors and purchases because of climate change.
In the same IRI research report, 59 percent of consumers reported trying to buy products in an environmentally friendly way and 70 percent of consumers stated they would like companies’ sustainable practices to be more visible. With all that in mind, it’s clear now more than ever that to move the industry forward we must further advance and promote dairy’s sustainability efforts.
Tell dairy’s story with transparency – Consumers for some time now have been wanting to know more about what they’re eating. A recent Innova study found that three in five global consumers now say they want to learn more about where their food comes from and how it’s made.
Signal Theory research shows that farmers are among the most trusted sources of information about food; they’re seen as very credible and competent. All that shows us that consumer trust depends on shared values – and storytelling with transparency has become a key strategy in achieving this.
Storytelling is one of our strengths in Wisconsin. Sharing the message – telling consumers about the products and the people making them – will help consumers feel more connected with the food they’re buying. We’re blessed in this state to work in an industry so rich in history and tradition, both important factors for consumers. With a 180-year history and an acclaimed reputation for crafting truly great cheese – along with ongoing innovation and the industry’s most rigorous standards of excellence – there are solid opportunities for growth.
We must listen to our customers and share what we have done and continue to do regarding sustainability. We must be intentional and transparent in our storytelling to drive dairy forward in 2022 and beyond.
The next time someone asks what the dairy industry is doing in terms of sustainability, tell them.
- Due to modern management practices, innovative practices in cow health, and improved feed and genetics, the environmental impact of producing a gallon of milk in the United States shrunk significantly in just the past 15 years. It requires 30 percent less water, 21 percent less land and a 19 percent smaller carbon footprint.
- In the United States dairy’s greenhouse-gas footprint is less than 2 percent of the nation’s total.
- And the industry wants to do even more. That’s why it created The Net Zero Initiative to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
With farmers and processors working together, we will build on already-positive impressions of dairy while continuing to drive sales and earn consumer trust.
Patrick Geoghegan is executive vice-president of industry relations at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, a mission sponsor of PDPW. Email hello@WisconsinDairy.org to reach him. Visit bit.ly/netzero-dairy to learn more about the Net Zero Initiative.