Dairy volatility may fade in 2021

The pandemic in 2020 caused unprecedented market volatility in dairy prices. As a result mailbox milk prices – the net price dairy farmers receive – were no longer linked to Class III milk prices.
Between 2014 and 2019 average monthly mailbox milk prices in all Federal Milk Marketing Orders were mostly correlated with Class III milk prices – 97 percent. Additionally most of the time mailbox milk prices were more than Class III milk prices – 96 percent. In comparison average mailbox milk prices across the United States have historically had a weaker relationship with Class IV prices, with a correlation of 93 percent.
The coronavirus pandemic broke the relationship between monthly mailbox milk prices and monthly Class III milk prices. In July, for instance, the Class III milk price was $24.54 per hundredweight but dairy farmers received much smaller milk checks. Average mailbox milk prices in all Federal Milk Marketing Orders were a record $5.90 per hundredweight less than the Class III milk price. The discounts were larger in parts of the country with less cheese-processing capacity. For example mailbox milk prices in New York were $6.79 per hundredweight less than the July Class III milk price. In Michigan mailbox milk prices were $8.43 per hundredweight less and in California were $5.77 per hundredweight less. In comparison, mailbox milk prices in Wisconsin were only $2.84 per hundredweight less than the July Class III milk price and in Minnesota they were $1.76 per hundredweight less.
Pooling, de-pooling practices change
While most Class I processors are legally obligated to pool milk in an order, handlers of other classes of milk have the option to participate based on certain order-performance requirements and the financial incentive.
Between June and November 2020 cheese processors have mostly found themselves in a disincentivized position. The cost of milk would be greater if processors had pooled milk in the order. As a result cheese manufacturers have in many cases chosen to “de-pool” milk. In no market has the effect of de-pooling been more dramatic than in California where the Federal Milk Marketing Orders pool was only comprised of an average of just 0.8 percent Class III milk between June and October 2020. That followed an average of 29 percent of the order in the same period in 2019.
Each Federal Milk Marketing Orders is a pool of milk. That means whenever an order is devoid of a specific class of milk, it causes the weighted average price in that order to be based more on the other class prices. Furthermore because producers are usually paid based on the Federal Milk Marketing Orders price in a region, order prices are greatly correlated with mailbox milk prices. The de-pooling of Class III milk in 2020 has caused Federal Milk Marketing Orders prices – and in turn mailbox milk prices – to be closer to the more-reduced Class IV prices. In July the Class IV milk price was $13.76 per hundredweight while the Class III price was $24.54 per hundredweight.
Price spreads change
Before the 2020 pandemic, the greatest spread between Class III and Class IV milk prices ever to occur was in May 2004; it totaled $6.08 per hundredweight. At that time Class III prices increased to then-record levels due to a shortage of milk in the Midwest. That same month Class III processors de-pooled milk in Federal Milk Marketing Orders. Class III in the Northeast Order was only 17 percent of the order in May 2004, a decrease from an average of 28 percent in the previous year. Class III was 5.5 percent of the Mideast Order, a decrease from an average of 37 percent. In the Upper Midwest it was 4.6 percent, compared to the average of 63 percent.
The next month in June 2004 prices no longer incentivized de-pooling of milk. Class III milk comprised 18 percent of the order pool in the Northeast, 47 percent in the Mideast and 70 percent of the order pool in the Upper Midwest.
De-pooling is incentivized when the blend or uniform price in an order pool decreases to less than either Class III or Class IV prices. Historically de-pooling also tends to coincide with a negative producer price differentials. Producer price differentials are announced by each federal order with component pricing. Each is calculated as the difference between valuing the milk in the order at Class III and the overall value of the order blend.
When a producer price differentials is negative on a milk check, it means a farm is receiving less than the Class III value for its milk. It’s common for milk checks to itemize the components of milk based on pounds of fat, protein and other solids, and price them using Class III component prices. The milk checks then include a producer price differentials, shown on a per-hundredweight basis that either reduces or increases the net milk price.
U.S. dairy farmers who ship milk in a Federal Milk Marketing Order are paid based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announced prices and the producer price differentials. Announced prices are calculated each month based on surveyed commodity prices. The producer price differential is calculated based on the makeup of the order using the quantities and values of Class I, II, III and IV milk that handlers pool in the order.
Prior to May 2019, Class I milk prices usually exceeded Class III and Class IV prices because the base Class I pricing formula at that time was calculated as the maximum of either Class III or IV. Because of the formula, Class I prices would typically be greater than all other prices and as a result the blend price of all the milk in an order would normally be greater than Class III and Class IV prices. Handlers would usually be incentivized to participate in the order pool and would rarely de-pool.
The Class I formula was reformed in May 2019 to make it easier to hedge fluid-milk prices. The new formula calculates base Class I prices as the average of Class III and Class IV prices plus $0.72. But since the change the likelihood of persistent de-pooling and negative producer price differentials has increased in all Federal Milk Marketing Orders.
The reformed Class I pricing formula does not as frequently keep pace with Class III or IV. And during periods with historically large price spreads Class I prices can become persistently less than either Class III or Class IV prices, further contributing to de-pooling.
With the reformed Class I formula the primary driver of negative producer price differentials is the spread between the Class III and Class IV milk prices. Producer price differentials will be negative whenever a federal-order-weighted average value for milk is less than Class III prices – an outcome that tends to occur whenever the spread between Class III and Class IV milk is at historically inflated levels.
The exact price spread that creates negative producer price differentials varies depending on the order and other market conditions. During the past 20 years Class III prices have averaged $0.62 more than Class IV prices. Class III has been more than Class IV 61 percent of the time, and 25 percent of the time the spread has been $1.57 per hundredweight or more.
The three greatest spreads ever recorded between Class III and Class IV took place in 2020.
- July at $10.78
- June at $8.14
- October at $8.14
The Class III and Class IV milk pricing formulas are designed to approximate the valorization of manufacturing milk into commodity products.
Milk-price divergence changes
Through time milk will tend to move to the greatest-valued use. For example if milk is valued more in cheese and whey than it is in butter and milk powder – Class III is more than Class IV – cheese plants will purchase milk from powder plants and increase cheese production.
That shift in milk is one reason monthly Class III and Class IV milk prices were 88 percent correlated. But because of constraints in manufacturing capacity, milk supplies are not always able to move to the best-valued use. Throughout the pandemic that has been the case as cheese plants have operated at full capacity and struggled to meet increased demand. As a consequence price has rationed demand, with block-Cheddar-cheese prices setting a new record of $3 per pound in July.
Production of American-type cheese was in part constrained by the closures of three cheese plants in the previous 18 months. Those plants manufactured about 1.5 percent of all American-type cheese in the United States.
Meanwhile total domestic disappearance of cheese increased by 1.5 percent May through September, lifted by stronger demand through limited-service restaurants and government purchases through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
Producer price differentials future considered
Negative producer price differentials occur when milk in a federal milk pool is less than Class III prices. That tends to happen when the Class III price is a significant premium to Class IV milk prices.
New cheese-manufacturing plants coming online and expanding in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin will increase American-type cheese production by an estimated 8 percent year over year by June 2021. When at capacity the addition in manufacturing will utilize about 4.6 billion pounds of milk annually – equivalent to about 1.5 years of increases in annual U.S. milk production.
Additionally the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which included more than $1 billion in dairy-product purchases and was responsible for buying more than 3 percent of U.S. milk supply in some months, ended Dec. 31. Much of the dairy purchases through the program was American-type cheeses.
The increase in plant capacity and slowing of government intervention should contribute to Class III and Class IV prices returning to more historical price spreads, with futures supporting convergence in the second quarter of 2021 and resulting in positive producer price differentials.
Visit cobank.com for more information.
Matthew Gould is with The Dairy & Food Market Analyst. Visit www.dairymarketanalyst.com for more information.