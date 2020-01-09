The way producers handle and work around their cattle matters – and not just to the animals. Farm managers, employees, customers and consumers are all impacted as far as safety and animal wellbeing are concerned. Two repeating one-day sessions of the PDPW Dairy Wellbeing Workshop will be held Feb. 12-13 in Green Bay.
Kurt Vogel and Dr. Don Höglund, veterinarian, will present animal-wellbeing updates and strategies to ensure safe and efficient interaction between people and dairy cattle. Attendees will participate in a guided tour of American Foods Group. They will hear from beef buyers, market experts and U.S. Department of Agriculture meat inspectors about slaughter processes and the impact cull-cow quality has on the industry.
Höglund is a lecturer, trainer and teacher of workshops around the world. He’s also a co-author of “Efficient Livestock Handling: Practical Application of Animal Behavior and Welfare Science.” He will shed light on how animals learn. His session will offer practical tips to train those working with cattle to optimize animal handling, housing and other habits that impact wellbeing.
Vogel is an associate professor of livestock welfare and behavior at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He’ll give participants an inside look at findings from a large multinational survey conducted in conjunction with McDonald’s. He’ll outline proper methods to perform euthanasia, discussing occasions when it’s appropriate with the welfare of people and animals in mind. He’s president of Vogel Livestock Solutions, a consulting company focused on practical implementation of processes for animal housing, handling, management and slaughter.
Pre-registration is required; the workshop will be held at Tundra Lodge Resort Waterpark & Conference Center, 865 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay. Each one-day session will begin with registration at 8:15 a.m. and conclude at 3:45 p.m. Visit pdpw.org and click on “Upcoming Programs” or call 800-947-7379 for more information.