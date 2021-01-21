Dairy's Foundation provides grants, builds trust

For 18 years, the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation has supported programs to build producer professionalism as well as to maintain public trust through programs that educate and engage both the dairy community and the public.
The foundation’s programming focuses its support in three key areas.
- raising the next generation of professional dairy producers
- growing and maintaining public trust in dairy people and products
- building dairy-producer skills
“About 65 percent of the foundation’s funding is contributed by dairy producers, so our primary goal is to make sure those gifts are used wisely in support of producer-driven education initiatives both locally and nationally,” said Janet Keller, executive director of Professional Dairy Producers Foundation. “We serve all dairy stakeholders from farm to consumer, including local communities that are home to our dairy farms, plants and retailers.”
The following case studies are from grants awarded in 2019 and 2020.
STEM day at the Calving Corner
Each year the Calving Corner® is a popular destination for the suburban and urban folks who attend the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. During the nine-day show about 200,000 guests stop by the exhibit; almost 12,000 people witness a live birth. Sixteen calves are born during the course of the show.
For the 2020 event the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation received a Professional Dairy Producers Foundation grant to create a Science Technology Engineering Math activity for STEM day Jan. 6 at the Calving Corner. The team partnered with local educators and dairy producers to create a station that featured some of the technologies used on dairy farms – including robotic milkers, feeders and sweepers.
From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. a steady stream of adults and children tried their hand at programming or coding an Ozobot™ to “milk” a cow. Videos of a robotic milker in use were shown with volunteers available to answer questions.
The event shared positive information about dairy farming. It also exposed young people to the technology involved in modern agriculture, which is critical as Pennsylvania dairy farms face a labor shortage.
“Unfortunately many of today’s youth visualize ‘Old McDonald’ when they think of farming,” said Miriam Kelly, Calving Corner project manager. “Exposing young people to the technologies in use on today’s dairy farms not only encourages a positive perspective of dairy farming, it also encourages young people to consider careers on farms and in the dairy industry.”
Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance Field Day
More than 75 farmers, agricultural professionals, community members, media and local-government officials learned about conservation practices and collaboration opportunities at a field day in 2019 hosted by the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance. Known by the acronym LASA, Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance is a farmer-led nonprofit organization committed to faithful and sustainable stewardship of natural resources. Through innovation and collaboration the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance identifies, shares and promotes conservation practices that demonstrate continuous improvement. They preserve and enhance quality of life in the community.
The three-hour field-day event included lunch, networking and four stations for participants to rotate through. Stations included a soil pit and trailer-style rainfall simulator presented by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension for Lafayette County and the Soil Health Partnership, as well as a Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance-membership station hosted by farmers and board members. Other stations included a discussion of management impacts on surface run-off, featuring another rainfall-simulator demonstration in addition to results from on-farm trials from the UW-Platteville Pioneer Farm, and a presentation on groundwater-quality monitoring and testing from UW-Stevens Point groundwater-outreach specialists.
“The agriculture community and broader local community were positively impacted by this field day,” said Jim Winn of Cottonwood Dairy, co-chair of the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance. “It served as a forum for farmers, (Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance) members and prospective members to come together to learn about different conservation practices, research and other topics.”
The field day generated social-media attention resulting in 17 news stories.
Animal-disease traceability video
The Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium was awarded a grant to create a video for livestock producers and consumers to communicate the importance of premises registration and individual-animal identification. In the video examples were shared of how using traceability brings added product value to producers and boosts consumer confidence.
The 11-minute video is divided into six chapters that can be watched alone or together. It includes the story of a producer, including all the ways the farm uses traceability. It’s used in the case of animal-disease outbreaks. It’s also used as an efficient management tool and a way to increase value of the product in the marketplace.
The video was originally scheduled to launch in spring 2020 but was delayed a few months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As it happened the timing was critical because it was released when the coronavirus had heightened consumer awareness about diseases, their transmission and how the novel human illness was suddenly affecting the food supply.
“We believe this video will impact producers everywhere, but especially in Wisconsin, as it has a large focus on dairy,” said Jodi Legge, Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium executive director. “The video weaves a story of how the producer uses traceability to protect his farm, boost consumer confidence and add value to the products sent to market.”
