Data shows impact of women in agriculture

Women play a key role in many farming operations, and the USDA Census of Agriculture data shows that impact.

According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, just over 36% of American producers were women, up from 31.5% in the 2012 Census of Agriculture. The 2017 Census showed women were the principal operators of 29.13% of farms in the U.S., up from 13.66% in the 2012 Census.

Additionally, the 2017 Census of Agriculture showed 56% of all farms have at least one female decision maker.

There are 1.23 million female farmers and ranchers in the U.S., up nearly 27% from the 2012 Census.

