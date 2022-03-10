Day One sessions kick off bold ideas

The two-day programming lineup for the business conference features a full range of topics, speakers and sessions. Hands on Hub sessions will be held both days of the conference. Visit bit.ly/PDPW-speakers to see full bios of the speakers.
Wednesday, March 16 morning specialty sessions
Attendees can select two of four, including Hands on Hub sessions.
Carbon markets 101: offsets and credits
When it comes to carbon credits and offsets it’s important to know the different types and the range of options. Patrick Wood, founder of Ag Methane Advisors, will explain how and why the market is evolving. He’ll provide an update on the fast-moving carbon marketplace so attendees will understand what carbon credits are and how they work.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 0.75 DACE, 1 CM CCA
Cow-calf contact systems
Is keeping the cow with her newborn calf truly cow-centric? Is it really best for a dairy’s profits? A panel of global experts with personal experience will address those questions and more to provide a new perspective on the separation of cows and calves. The panel be comprised of Charles Ellett, Scottish dairy farmer; Dr. Julie Føske Johnsen, veterinarian and senior researcher at Norwegian Veterinary Institute; and Marina “Nina” von Keyserlingk, world-recognized animal-welfare expert from the University of British Columbia. Jennifer Van Os, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension animal-welfare expert and assistant professor, will facilitate the panel discussion.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1.25 DACE, 1.25 ARPAS
Fatten up the milk check
There are profit opportunities for dairies of all sizes by feeding economically and maximizing components in the bulk tank. Tom Overton from the PRO-DAIRY program at Cornell University will begin the session by reviewing how to read milk checks and continue with a discussion on rations to milk the most out of every dollar. The information will help producers reap the benefits of the increase in popularity of protein and fat by bulking up feeding strategies. The 9:25 a.m. session will be simultaneously translated to Spanish.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 0.75 DACE
Uncommon commonalities for gain
David Kohl will summarize the common characteristics of the most efficient dairies and how fine-tuning decision-making can cut costs, save time, impact employee retention and proliferate profits. While different types of dairies may measure success differently there are universal qualities that all thriving businesses share. The 8:30 a.m. session will be simultaneously translated to Spanish.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 0.75 DACE
Hands on Hub sessions
Attendees can select one of two; these sessions are offered twice both days.
These feet are made for walking
Dr. Gerard Cramer, veterinarian and associate professor at the University of Minnesota-Department of Veterinary Population Medicine, and Roger Olson will provide an inside look at the hoof structures impacted by long-term hoof ailments. They will walk attendees step by step through trimming scenarios using cadavers, and share take-home tips to prevent and properly correct the costliest culprits of lameness. The sessions scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday will be simultaneously translated to Spanish.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1.25 DACE, 1.25 ARPAS
Stay alive and keep your team safe
Farm accidents happen in a split second. Emergency-response and safety experts Gerald Minor and Chris St. Pierre will lead participants through a first-response drill to teach participants what to do when emergencies strike. This session could prevent losses and save team-member lives.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1.25 DACE
Wednesday, March 16 afternoon breakout sessions
Nail the success strategies – presented twice: 2:30-3:30 and 3:45-4:45 p.m.
The best dairies in the United States are successful in large part for their abilities to maximize capital investments, leverage time, jump on opportunities and manage risks. David Kohl will uncover leader methods to focus on efficiencies, set clear performance targets and partner with those who can help reach operational goals.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1.00 DACE
World view of animal welfare – presented once: 2:30-3:45 p.m.
Dairy producers around the globe are paying more attention to cow needs – and discovering not all cows are created equal. A panel discussion featuring Dr. Nigel Cook, veterinarian, professor and chair of UW-Department of Medical Sciences; Jennifer Walker from Danone North America; and Marina “Nina” von Keyserlingk from the University of British Columbia will provide a global perspective of countries that are doing a great job, as well as areas where big improvements can be made. Session attendees will learn from other successes and failures to enhance cow care. This session will be simultaneously translated to Spanish.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1.00 DACE, 1 ARPAS
Digging regenerative ag
Amber Radatz, agricultural water-quality program manager with UW-Extension and UW-Discovery Farms, will facilitate a panel of dairy producers dedicated to cultivating regenerative agriculture – Randy Ebert, Jason Mauck and Walt Moore. They’ll highlight methods they use to increase biodiversity, improve soil health and protect waters while supporting excellent-yielding livestock and growing businesses.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1.00 DACE, 1 SUS CCA
Boost your mental fitness It’s all too common for dairy producers to pour energy into caring for animals at the expense of their own wellbeing. Rural-mental-health specialist Monica Kramer McConkey will explore the topic of compassion fatigue, and its impact on personal health and work. The session will equip attendees with strategies to effectively manage stress, take care of themselves and be available to others in the demanding field of animal care. The 5 p.m. session will be simultaneously translated to Spanish.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1.00 DACE