The two-day programming lineup for the business conference features a range of topics – including animal care and food safety, business and financial acumen, and human resources and management. Other topics featured include those specific to transitioning to or working with the next generation as well as the dairy industry’s stewardship of its social license as it pertains to consumer trust, the environment and current policies. Visit bit.ly/PDPWconf to see full biographies of the speakers.
Wednesday, Mar. 15 morning specialty sessions
Attendees can select one of four 75-minute sessions or one of two 75-minute Hands-on Hub sessions.
Strategies for success
Today’s farms are complex business entities increasingly reliant on excellent management practices. Maximizing all the farm’s resources requires sound business strategies and skillful asset management. Brady Brewer will outline the implications of the many financial factors that impact how producers arrive at strategic-planning decisions. He’ll also outline the broad financial themes that come into play and highlight powerful insights into how to adjust an operation’s strategic-planning models to prepare for whatever lies ahead. Brewer is an assistant professor at the Purdue University-Agricultural Economics Department.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE, 1 PD CCA
Dig into cover crops
Dairy farmers well-seasoned with cover-crop experience will share their original goals when they first incorporated ground cover into their nutrient-management objectives. In addition to outlining their initial goals – such as soil retention, water quality, spring forages and better nitrogen utilization – they’ll share their real-world results. Hailing from different regions of the state, the producers will discuss their individual goals and approaches to working with cover crops – and how they monitor and measure for success. Learn what worked, what didn’t and more.
Wisconsin panelists are dairy producer John Koepke of Oconomowoc, Duane Ducat of Deer Run Dairy near Kewaunee and beef and crop producer Adam Baumann of Marathon. The session will be facilitated by Amber Radatz, water-quality-program manager with the University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms and UW-Division of Extension.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE, 1 CM CCA
Nutrition for the non-ruminant
Often focused more on dairy-cattle health than their own, dairy farmers commonly fall short of effectively taking care of their own nutrition and wellness. In a session designed to turn the tables on the humans caring for cows and calves, we’ll cover practical nutrition tips even the busiest people can incorporate. Health and nutrition coach Morgan Ekovich will teach attendees how to plan nutrition without needing to reschedule their day – and still be able to eat on the run, snacking from the cab of the tractor, and increase energy levels.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE
Up the transition-cow game
The changes occurring at three weeks pre- and post-fresh mark major turning points in a cow’s productive cycle. The complex physiological, metabolic and nutritional transformations cows undergo are further impacted by the way those changes occur and how they are managed. All the changes are closely linked to production, clinical and subclinical postpartum diseases, and reproductive performance. Connect the dots between day-to-day on-farm practices and recent research findings to dial in cow-management decisions.
Presenters are Laura Hernandez, professor at UW-Animal & Dairy Sciences, and Dr. Thiago Cunha, veterinarian and postdoctoral student at UW-Animal & Dairy Sciences.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE, 1.25 ARPAS
Wednesday, Mar. 15 afternoon breakout sessions
Attendees can select three of four 60-minute sessions or one of two 75-minute Hands-on Hub sessions.
Managing finances amidst change
Wrap your mind around financial management and better understand the forces at play. How might a farm respond through rapid change, increasing interest rates, evolving technology and supply-chain pressures? This session will help you think on your feet and equip you to pivot business models so you’re poised for the next opportunity. It will be presented by Brady Brewer, assistant professor at the Purdue University-Agricultural Economics Department.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1 DACE, 1 SUS CCA
Dollars and sense in udder health
Take proper drug use and cow health a step forward. Gather new insights as we break down the interrelated topics of mastitis, cow health, culturing and a dairy’s bottom line. We’ll go beyond the basics to cover the best ways to use dry-cow therapy and pathogen-based treatment options. Learn how sound cow management can lead to positive financial outcomes. It will be presented by Dr. Daryl Nydam, veterinarian and professor at Cornell University-College of Veterinary Medicine.
This session qualifies for the following continuing-education units: 1 DACE, 1 ARPAS
Feeding out cost of production
Learn how a trio of U.S. dairy producers calculates cost of production with a heavy emphasis on forage. What types of feed ingredients and quality affect a herd’s production? What are their values for forage when calculating cost of production? How do they measure, manage and control shrink? All those questions and more will be answered in a panel discussion. Panelists are David Trimner, co-owner and general manager of Miltrim Farms near Athens, Wisconsin; Scott Brenner, dairy producer at Hunter Haven Farms near Pearl City, Illinois; and Shawn Kemp, Chief Financial Officer and consultant with Pico/Dos Pico Dairy near Loveland, Colorado. The discussion will be facilitated by Dr. Andrew Bohnhoff, veterinarian and nutrition consultant with Prairie Estate Genetics.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1 DACE, 1 ARPAS, 1 CM CCA
Plan now for retirement later
Planning for retirement is often seen as something to consider later in life, but the sooner one starts, the better. If you haven’t started yet, it’s not too late – no matter your age. The unexpected can happen; having a plan in place will guide you. In this session we’ll explore options for setting aside dollars for retirement without banking entirely on the farm. Discover steps you can take to be positioned to retire while the farm continues to prosper. It will be presented by Sarah Wiersma, Ameriprise financial adviser at Eventus Wealth Advisors.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1 DACE
Hands-on Hub sessions
Each 75-minute session occurs twice on Wednesday and Thursday.
Test tech tools that dial in the ration
Knowing the changes and variability in your feed – from ration to bunker – means big numbers. New technologies monitor feed changes with ease and allow for a potentially new level of precision-ration adjustments. Try, test and learn about new tools without investing yet. Chat with representatives from Rock River Labs as well as leading technology companies SCiO, trinamiX-BASF and Si-Ware Systems. It will be presented by Katie Raver, animal nutrition and field-support specialist at Rock River Laboratory.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE, 1 CM CCA
Obstetrics and maternity care
Learn about hands-on practical insights for managing close-up and maternity pens. Dr. Ryan Breuer, veterinarian, and Dr. Paul Merkatoris, veterinarian, will cover first-rate maternity care.
• pre-, mid- and post-delivery signs to watch for
• distress signs using a hands-on simulation model
• protocols for safe, healthy calf deliveries
• birthing scenarios needing assistance
• safe handling practices for handlers and cows
Breuer is a clinical assistant professor at UW-Large Animal Internal Medicine. Merkatoris is an assistant professor at the UW-School of Veterinary Medicine.
This session qualifies for continuing-education units – 1.25 DACE, 1.25 ARPAS