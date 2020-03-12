Day One morning
Select one of four sessions.
8:45-10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18
Putting numbers to the heifers – Replacement heifers represent a cost of producing milk. Like other costs every operation needs to identify what’s optimal for that operation. Dr. Mike Overton, veterinarian, will walk through multiple scenarios to depict how many heifers a dairy should have. He will ask producers to consider whether to raise their own, whether to sell the heifers and then buy them back, whether to have heifers custom-raised, or whether to sell them and buy replacements. Though the choices may seem endless, the session will help each producer sort through the best option for his or her business.
1.25 DACE; 1.25 ARPAS; 1.50 UW-SVM non-scientific CE hours
Pencil-pushing for profits – Consider what is right – a bulk-tank average of 105 pounds at 3.5 percent butterfat or less milk with better components. The answer isn’t always simple when accounting for the value of home-grown feed, time and other resources. Luiz Ferraretto will discuss ways to change diets and find the sweet spot for each dairy.
1.25 DACE; 1.50 UW-SVM non-scientific CE hours
Stuff happens … you covered? Planes fall out of the sky, barns collapse and devastation sometimes strikes out of nowhere. When tragedy hits the last thing a producer needs is to realize is that he or she is under-covered by insurance. Dairy farmers Marty Hallock and Jim Kroeplien will share what they’ve learned about insurance policies. They’ll coach producers through important sections to review in farm policies. Hear what they’ve learned about finding the silver lining despite tragedy. The session is facilitated by Dave Becker.
1.25 DACE
Tech talk: Blockchain, 5G, machine learning – Technology is an important piece in successful dairying, but its head-spinning rate of change can be daunting. Dave Saunders will aim the spotlight at some of the hottest tech tools and outline how technology companies are exploring ways existing tools can match with the agricultural sector’s most critical needs. Walt Cooley will ask some tough questions to drill down to what the biggest breakthroughs will be for dairy.
1.25 DACE; 1.50 UW-SVM non-scientific CE hours
Opening session keynote: Dream. Adapt. Innovate. -- Take a fresh look at business innovation and development in 2020. With a swift pace and fresh perspective, Doug Hall will share how he’s turned desperate business sectors into winners by building on creativity and innovation. Learn to capitalize on the recent down time to build resilient and ground-breaking cash-producing ventures. 0.75 DACE; 0.5 PD CCA; 0.90 UW-SVM non-scientific CE hours
Day One afternoonSelect three sessions; each runs one hour and repeats.
2-3:30 p.m., 3:45-4:45 p.m., 5-6 p.m., Wednesday, March 18
What are we going to do with this feed? – Yep, 2019 was an ugly year for crops. In this session Luiz Ferraretto will outline available options to deal with feed shortages and poor quality. With ration bottlenecks in mind, attendees will explore feasible alternatives to keep milk flowing, cows healthy and the business moving in the right direction. 1 DACE; 1 ARPAS; 1 CM CCA; 1.20 UW-SVM scientific CE hours
Is it time to restructure? – When cash is scarce it’s good to know options. One choice might be restructuring debt. Hear from a panel of consultants as they talk through that possibility as well as other time-tested alternatives that have proven suitable in a variety of scenarios. – Jay Joy and Dave Becker, facilitated by Andrew Skwor. 1 DACE; 1.20 UW-SVM non-scientific CE hours
Unharnessing the brain’s potential – The producer is the biggest threat to a dairy. In an interactive session attendees will discover surprising ways in which brains work against them. Holly Green will shed light on the complexities of a brain’s tendencies so producers can overcome their biological hardwiring. The practical tools she’ll share will equip attendees to make more-effective choices and focus on success. 1 DACE; 1 PD CCA; 1.20 UW-SVM non-scientific CE hours
Practical proven systems for more-profitable innovation – The session shows how to win in today’s economy; it requires engagement by everyone on the team. In a follow-up to his opening keynote, Doug Hall will give practical and proven systems for creating more profitable offerings, accelerating time-to-market for disruptive ideas and creating a culture of innovation. He will also answer any questions from his opening session. 1 DACE; 1.20 UW-SVM non-scientific CE hours
Laugh at yourself! – Greg Schwem, evening entertainment – Dairying can be serious business. For the evening there will be a slower pace. It will be a chance to relax with friends and reflect on some of the silly ways we work, think and act.