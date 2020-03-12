Day Two morning specialty sessions
Select one of four sessions.
8:30-9:45 a.m. Thursday, March 19
Ignite performance – Good news; it’s possible to change the culture and mindset within a team. Michael Hoffman will provide practical tips and techniques to help a team approach their work “on purpose.” By approaching a farm’s mission with tactical purpose, attendees will build buy-in, and improve team ownership, morale and loyalty. 1.25 DACE; 1 PD CCA; 1.50 UW-SVM non-scientific CE hours
Managing uncertainty – It doesn’t take much for our vision to become murky when our business is going through transition. Liz Griffith addresses systems that will help producers regain focus and manage with clarity during an illness, death, new or old partners, or expansion. 1.25 DACE; 1.50 UW-SVM non-scientific CE hours
Carbon trading – The world of carbon trading can be confusing. Learn how to be leagues ahead by partnering and trading with other industries to offset their pollutions and benefit producer businesses. Mike McCloskey will talk about net zero and carbon trading. 1.25 DACE; 1 SS CCA
McSustainability – Learn first-hand from a family in the Netherlands whose farm was selected as a McDonald’s Model Flagship Dairy. Anton and Arjan Stokman will talk about the type of leadership and continuous-improvement efforts that retailers such as McDonald’s are looking for in their dairy partners. 1.25 DACE; 1 SS CCA; 1.50 UW-SVM non-scientific CE hours
General session keynote: When weather and markets collide – Packing a punch to Thursday’s agenda are two power-house speakers. Each has a finger on the pulse of critical factors outside our control – weather and commodity markets. Atmospheric scientist Eric Snodgrass and economist Dan Basse will corral the complex and interrelated components of agricultural markets and increasingly erratic weather patterns. They will offer a timely look at what we can expect in the short and long term in both weather and markets. Grab a chair and listen in for a timely look at what lies ahead – and how what happens on the other side of the world impacts life at home. 1 DACE; 1 PD CCA
Day Two afternoon breakout sessionsSelect two sessions; each session runs one hour and repeats.
1:15-2:15 p.m., 2:20-3:20 p.m. Thursday, March 19
Impacts of antibiotic resistance – “Antibiotic resistance” has become a common phrase. Dr. Mike Apley, veterinarian, will detail what the term really means, how it applies to a dairy operation and how to preserve the ability to protect animal health through antimicrobial stewardship. 1 DACE; 1 ARPAS; 1.20 UW-SVM scientific CE hours
Let the hoof chips fly – Hoof-health challenges can bring a dairy to its knees. Dr. Gerard Cramer, veterinarian, will answer questions about common hoof ailments. With years of experience under his belt, he’ll talk about different ways to approach prevention and cures that save cows, time and ultimately a dairy business. 1 DACE; 1 ARPAS; 1.20 UW-SVM scientific CE hours
Time to be creative – There’s nothing like winter kill, a late spring and unpredictable weather events to limit feeding options. Hear from producers Corey and Clint Hodorff as well as Brian Schaal, who have been sourcing alternative feeds while maintaining production and herd health, and optimizing palatability. The session is facilitated by Eric Snodgrass. 1 DACE; 1 ARPAS; 1 CM CCA
I wish I knew then what I know now – Managing a business is a learning process. We learn from both good and bad experiences – sometimes more readily from the bad ones. A producer panel with Randy and Jennifer Gross, and Ken Feltz, will share the three tips, tricks and techniques that have helped them chart their way through an obstacle course of adversity to build strength and enhance sustainability. The session is facilitated by Kurt Petik. 1 DACE; 1.20 UW-SVM non-scientific CE hours
Closing session keynote: Freedom isn’t free – Mark Nutsch’s acts of heroism and leadership have earned him the distinction of being portrayed on the big screen. The movie “12 Strong” paints a picture of the lessons learned by a U.S. special-operations team who overcame seemingly insurmountable odds to achieve a historic military victory. As he shares his account of leading one of modern history’s most successful unconventional-warfare campaigns, he’ll offer perspective and inspiration that can be applied on a dairy. In the face of what seems impossible, focusing on a mission is the key to success. If the past few years in dairy have taught us anything, it’s that the most challenging times reveal our greatest strengths. 1 DACE