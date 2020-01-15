John Delaney is a businessman and former congressman, but in the 2020 presidential race he is often thought of as a bit of a defiant centrist, telling the more liberal candidates their goals are not always realistic.
Delaney, 56, grew up in New Jersey as the son of a union electrician. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia and a law degree from Georgetown. He started a company that specialized in loans to small health care companies, and then sold that company and started another for commercial lending. In 2012, he was elected to Congress in Maryland and served six years before deciding not to run for re-election in 2018.
When speaking to the Iowa Farmers Union at its annual meeting in December, Delaney told the crowd that while he is not from a farm, his wife grew up on an Idaho potato farm and her family lost it in the aftermath of the 1980s farm crisis. Her father, he said, never recovered.
“I watched the effect that had on him,” Delaney said. “It affected him his whole life. He was never the same. That was my first exposure to rural America.”
He said that since 1990, the country has grown by 75 million people, but that rural America has shrunk by 3 million people. The next president needs to reignite entrepreneurship in rural America.
“That is an agenda you can beat Donald Trump with,” he said.
When it comes to agriculture, Delaney said small farmers need better access to capital and better enforcement of anti-trust law. He also said he supports re-entering the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the multi-nation trade agreement negotiated by the Obama administration to provide a counter-weight to China. That agreement was never approved by Congress and is not supported by President Trump.
He also supports a public option health care plan that would make sure everyone is insured while still allowing people to have private health care plans. He said those owing student debt should be allowed to refinance their loans or to file bankruptcy to rid themselves of large debt loads, and he said community colleges should be free.
Like many of the Democratic candidates, Delaney is critical of the Trump administration’s immigration policy. He told the Farmers Union that he and his wife, both attorneys, took a group of law students from Georgetown to the border in the spring of 2019 to provide legal guidance for people who were in a detention facility. Most of those people had fled rampant gang violence in their own countries. Those countries need more U.S. aid and more of a U.S. relief effort. That type of effort would do more to solve the immigration crisis than any wall, he said.
Finally, Delaney said the world is getting better — for 30 straight years the world poverty level has declined — but too many people are still falling through the cracks and the prosperity is not being shared.
“The world will continue to get better,” he said. “But it needs U.S. leadership.”