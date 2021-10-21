Despite concerns no-till outperforms

“This is the most difficult cover-crop season we have faced yet,” I said at the end of July after reviewing all that had occurred to that point.
It seemed cover-crop systems were struggling. In north-central Wisconsin, planting into heavy residue or living plants hindered early development of primary crops. Nitrogen availability was altered by heavy, thick soil residue. And principal crops such as soybeans and corn were developing comparatively slowly in no-till systems.
To add insult to injury, corn grew rapidly in June; that tightened interseeding-application windows for no-till farmers. It's true; the growing conditions were finally ideal but by that time conditions seemed to favor conventional rather than conservational systems.
The heavy residue of winter rye presented an enhanced carbon presence for soil biology to break down, which requires nitrogen. Simultaneous warm and wet conditions best promote soil biology but conditions were hot and dry in April, and cool and wet in May. Subsequently soil biology was challenged until June when air and soil temperatures, and moisture, finally became more suitable. Still emergence was slow and poor in no-till systems due to soil trenches not closing and less-than-ideal growing conditions caused by shallower seed placement in trenches.
But then the tide turned. Interseedings received a boost as corn began more rapidly maturing. The quickly growing corn allowed more sunlight penetration to the companion crops and led to thicker growth. No-till fields surged ahead and yields have exceeded expectations. And indications show improvements in soil-profile conditions.
The 2021 growing season is a good reminder that we need to resist jumping to early conclusions – it can lead to sharing incomplete or incorrect evaluations. The job of an agronomist includes acknowledging what is happening and, more importantly, understanding why. Agronomists must also cultivate a habit among their clients to ask the “why” questions to encourage more consistency, predictability and profitability on their farms.
Other strong reasons for farmers to implement no-till systems are the ongoing weather and logistical challenges Wisconsin farmers face. According to “Wisconsin’s Changing Climate: Impact and Adaptations,” agriculture is likely to see benefits as well as challenges to productivity as climatic patterns shift. At University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms sites across Wisconsin, despite the combination of wet and dry years, an obvious increase in annual precipitation has been noted. More concentrated in the spring, the increases typically arrive in larger volumes and in a single storm. Wisconsin surface runoff primarily occurs in late winter and spring. Thawing frozen soil mixed with snowmelt and rain events lead to saturated soil conditions.
Annual plants such as corn and soybeans aren’t yet established in spring, affording minimal soil protection from living plants. Pursuing cover-crop systems can provide necessary soil protection to safeguard against erosion and nutrient loss caused by runoff. Plus cool-season plants can begin to convert extra water into plant matter and more quickly bring soil back to functioning after winter.
Alongside the soil benefits, minimal tillage means fewer labor needs. Farm owners will continue to face logistical challenges such as labor and securing inputs. According to a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of agricultural workers is expected to increase 1 percent from now until 2029. That is less than all other reported occupations.
Though dealing with a persistent shortage of labor is a major issue, securing inputs is poised to be an even greater challenge. Shut-down production facilities due to Hurricane Ida, fewer exports from China, the increasing cost of production in western Europe and global stocks being bought out created a spike in price and reduced availability of fertilizer for the 2022 season, according to DTN.
Doing more with less will be necessary. That means it’s paramount to embrace a system that not only requires fewer inputs but also captures nutrients that would otherwise be lost from erosion, leaching and volatilization.
The no-till approach improves soil structure, captures more fertility, and reduces inputs and workloads. Those systems also modernize agriculture while adapting to current challenges. Building resiliency within farming systems is not just to mitigate weather challenges or environmental regulations; it creates opportunities for the future sustainability of farm businesses.
Portions of this article were contributed by Amber Radatz, co-director of University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms. Email amber.radatz@wisc.edu to reach her.
Matthew Oehmichen is part-owner of Short Lane Ag Supply of Colby, Wisconsin. Email matt.shortlane@gmail.com to reach him.