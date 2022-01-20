Develop vision for future success

Turning the page on the calendar to a new year is refreshing and invigorating. It’s a new year filled with ample opportunities to improve what we do and how we do it. It’s a chance to learn more about ourselves and to support others in achieving their goals.
With a new year ahead of us there are a few things we should consider regarding how we can make it our best year yet.
Prepare for best
by preparing for worstWhile it’s uncomfortable to discuss what a farm business would do if the worst would happen to any family owners or partners in the business, it’s still important to not leave that conversation to a rainy day. Worst-case scenarios never give warning that they’re about to take place. Being prepared helps make the best of any situation.
Building a farm-succession plan helps ensure that the transition to the next generation is carefully thought out; it helps build ideal conditions for it to take place. Asking the difficult questions now allows for everyone’s goals to be heard and creates a plan that’s successful in achieving objectives.
Begin by having a simple conversation with other family members or partners involved in the farm; immediately schedule when the next conversation will take place. Dedicate time to build a thorough succession plan, regardless of how busy life seems. Involve legal counsel to ensure the plan is properly vetted, before moving forward to include a financial institution as well. If a will needs to be established, make a priority to do so. Have the uncomfortable conversations now so the difficult decisions are already made without needing to also deal with heartache and grief.
Delegate more to stress lessThe number of tasks a farmer sets out to accomplish on any given day often becomes mired in new tasks that appear during the day, with plenty more waiting for attention tomorrow. Become a master at a to-do list by delegating tasks to others on the team. The lead decision maker on the farm needs to keep up-to-date on finances, nutrition programs, dairy markets and so much more. But his or her time might not be best spent gathering information and reviewing data. Empower other team members with the responsibility to do those things and to share their perspectives on what’s best for the farm. By involving them in the decision-making process, they’ll feel the leader’s confidence and trust in that person. It’ll also lessen the load on the leader’s shoulders.
Work with professionals who can utilize their expertise and experience to perform tasks efficiently on the farm. Occasionally it might be best to outsource a task that’s beyond the talent of those working on the farm. A great example would be building a plan for dairy-price risk management. Any dairy farmer can study the markets and make decisions. But working with someone who has studied the markets and has several years of experience can provide the perfect insight needed to build a solid risk-management plan. It can make use of a variety of available dairy-insurance options, including Livestock Gross Margin, Dairy Revenue Protection and Dairy Margin Coverage.
Often a dairy risk-management plan is put on the back burner because farmers don’t fully understand it and honestly don’t quite have the time. The truth is there is far more to understand than a farmer will ever have time for. Leaning into the talents of a seasoned expert is the best way to start and manage a risk strategy.
Take personal timeEvery great leader paves the way for expectations on his or her farm, leading by example. That’s true in nearly every regard – animal care, sustainability efforts and especially the foundation of accomplishing everything through that person’s work ethic.
Establishing a strong work ethic in a team is important; it ensures work is done well and efficiently. It’s incredibly important for team members to have a strong work ethic on a farm, where there’s always plenty of work to be done. But taking time to rest and relax is also important.
Leaders need to lead by example and show their teams that – as important as the farm is to them and as passionate as they are to be farmers – it’s important to take time away from farm responsibilities. Family and team members will realize themselves that taking a break allows them to come back to the farm with a renewed sense of purpose and focus. Maintaining the work-life balance will also make them better, happier employees.
Make the most of the year ahead by embracing these concepts. No matter who we are, what style of operation we have or what our goals are, there’s always ample opportunity to learn and to help support others in becoming better.
Julie Sweney is director of communications and marketing with FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative. Email jsweney@farmfirstcoop.com to reach her.