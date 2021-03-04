Directions to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

Address: 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
From Madison or Chicago: Interstate-90 westbound to exit #92, U.S. Highway 12 – Lake Delton/Wisconsin Dells. Turn north or right at the bottom of the exit ramp onto Highway 12. At the first stoplight, Meadowview Drive, turn right onto Kalahari Drive.
From Milwaukee: Interstate-94 westbound to exit #92, U.S. Highway 12 – Lake Delton/Wisconsin Dells. Turn north or right at the bottom of the exit ramp onto Highway 12. At the first stoplight, Meadowview Drive, turn right onto Kalahari Drive.
From Green Bay/Appleton: U.S. Highway 41 southbound to Wisconsin Highway 44 west. Take Highway 44 west to Wisconsin Highway 23 west; Highway 23 merges with Interstate-39. Take exit #100 onto Highway 23 west to Wisconsin Dells. Take Highway 23, Broadway Street, through downtown Wisconsin Dells. Once over the bridge, at the second stoplight – Wisconsin Highway 23/U.S. Highway 12, Wisconsin Dells Parkway – turn left. In three stoplights turn left onto Highway 12. In two stoplights at Meadowview Drive, turn left to Kalahari Drive.
From Minneapolis: Interstate-94 eastbound to exit #92, U.S. Highway 12 – Lake Delton/Wisconsin Dells. Turn north or left at the bottom of the exit ramp onto Highway 12. At the second stoplight, Meadowview Drive, turn right onto Kalahari Drive.
Note: GPS and MapQuest users may need to use the city of Baraboo, Wisconsin.