Discover what’s new at 2021 PDPW business conference

In addition to a new venue and location, the Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW) Business Conference is introducing two new features to its annual conference. The two-day event will be held March 17-18, 2021, at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Responding to a call for leading-edge innovations to the forefront of dairy, PDPW will debut the Nexus™ stage. Showcasing innovators, creators and idea-generators who have been selected to present their products and-or services at the conference, Nexus is a cross between TED talks and the reality television show “Shark Tank.” Presenters will have 15 minutes to summarize how their innovations meet a specific need, with each followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session.
The other new addition is a four-part youth-leadership series specifically for high-school students ages 15 to 18. A series of four sessions – one during each morning and afternoon of the two-day event – will be available for the next generation of leaders who have an interest in dairy. Youth-coach and trainer Hans Gochenaur will facilitate sessions that build the skills of communications, teamwork and collaboration. Registered teens will also have the opportunity to attend other breakout and keynote sessions at the conference.
“After a challenging and often isolating 2020, we are all looking forward to the opportunity to gather together in a safe and engaging environment to learn together and recharge for a successful 2021,” said Katy Schultz, PDPW Board president and a dairy producer from Fox Lake, Wisconsin.
The program and location have been adapted to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended guidelines regarding COVID-19. While providing flexibility and comfort, capacities have been calculated for each room with seating arrangements that allow attendees to reposition chairs to ensure safe distances. To promote social distancing during sessions, extra audiovisual equipment will be prepared in overflow areas. All food and beverages will be individually served by Kalahari staff, and masks and hand sanitizer will be included in training kits for each attendee.
Full program and registration information, including the PDPW Business Conference flier, is available at www.pdpw.org or by calling 800-947-7379. Reduced rates for students will apply, including for teens attending the youth-leadership sessions and full-time students 19 and older.