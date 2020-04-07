I’m putting on my “Medicare and consumer protection hat” right now and trying to put out a warning.
In light of all the information and misinformation about the COVID-19 virus, as well as the new stimulus package being discussed/passed in Washington D.C. please keep your money and your personal information in your pocket!
There are so many scammers out there looking for a way to get it by either offering to get you vaccines, test kits or other magic potions.
There are others who will contact you offering to help you get your stimulus money sooner.
Please DO NOT fall for any of these scams! All they want is your money and/or your insurance information. They do not want to help you.
Hang up, don’t open the door (especially these days) and don’t fall for it!
Please be safe and not sorry! If you do make a mistake and share personal or financial information please call the Extension office in Burt County at 402-374-2929 so we can work on fixing it and warning others.