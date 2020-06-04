Spring has always been my favorite time of year. I was raised on a dairy farm and enjoyed watching daylight hours growing longer and brown meadows turning green. A lot has changed since then. Herds, tractors and silage piles have all become bigger while the number of farm families has declined. But those farm families don’t just feed their neighbors; they feed the world.
What hasn’t changed is that spring brings an overabundance of work and an under abundance of time. Spring doesn’t hit the pause button just because of a pandemic. The basic building blocks of a farm-safety program still apply. And the need for workplace safety doesn’t end at the farm gate. Food-processing workers who turn raw products to retail-ready food also are facing added challenges. They’re working to increase production due to supply-chain disruptions or adjusting to operating with a skeleton crew due to worker shortages.
To maintain a healthy workforce and a safe operation and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, farmers and food-processing workers may want to reflect on some basic safety tenets.
Engagement in safety culture – Maintaining employee engagement with safety culture can be a major challenge when everyone is facing added personal and physical stresses caused by the pandemic. Studies have shown that stress can increase the risk of workplace injuries.
“The number of injuries and fatalities, including suicides, aren’t likely to decrease in coming years as the nation climbs its way out of a major recession,” said Bryan Weichelt, an associate research scientist at the National Farm Medicine Center. “Additional outreach, education and evidence-based programming will be needed to connect with farmers, ranchers and their families.”
One way companies can help their employees reduce emotional stress is to encourage participation in the company’s employee-assistance program. While few farmers have such a program that doesn’t mean support doesn’t exist. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Farm Center offers a voucher program that provides access to free, confidential mental-health counseling services for Wisconsin farm families. Farmers and small-agribusiness owners can call the Farm Center at 800-942-2474.
Agribusinesses and food processors that don’t have an employee-assistance program can contact their health-insurance broker to learn what options exist.
Reinforcement of safety programs and protocols – The COVID-19 pandemic presents many new challenges to workplace-safety programs. Due to social-distancing recommendations daily group huddles and group-training sessions likely have been reduced or eliminated. To ensure employees are following your farm- or company-safety programs and protocols, consider smaller group-training sessions in a location where you can maintain social distancing.
Safety managers at food-processing companies might consider scrolling safety-protocol reminders on computer monitors. They also may choose to publish safety newsletters or provide online training and certification. Establish additional communication channels with your employees to reinforce clear safety procedures and required personal protective equipment. If new personal protective equipment or safety barriers are implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19, conduct a risk assessment of your operations. Address and correct any additional exposures before implementation. Ensure all workers understand the message, especially in work forces with limited English proficiency.
A lot may have changed since my time on the farm but what hasn’t changed is that farms and agribusinesses are essential. Following safety recommendations and accessing the many available resources will help you and your employees prevail through the spring and the pandemic, healthy and safe.
Visit datcp,wi.gov and search for “Farm Center” and marshfieldresearch.org and search for “National Farm Medicine Center” and osha.gov and search for “agricultural operations” and cdc.gov and search for “coronavirus” for more information.