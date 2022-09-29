Download the app for assistance

The World Dairy Expo app offers lots of help for the show.
Custom Schedule – Create a custom schedule by marking “favorite” any events you want to attend. Details about each event can be seen by selecting the event.
Real-time Dairy Cattle Show Results – Receive notifications on your phone when a class has been placed and champions named in the Dairy Cattle Show. Simply turn on push notifications in the app.
Maps – Mark as “favorite” those booths you want to visit during World Dairy Expo and watch the maps help you plan your path through the Trade Show. With new locations for events and booths in 2022, the tool will help you have a great Expo experience.
Exhibitor Search – This is the solution to finding specific products or companies located in the World Dairy Expo’s Trade Show, or exhibitors and cattle in the New Holland Pavilions and Cattle Tent.
Exhibitor Connect – This feature is designed to save time. Your own custom QR code can be scanned by Trade Show exhibitors to enter drawings, schedule meetings or simply share your contact information.
Meeting Scheduling – Find companies in the interactive maps or Trade Show search, and then schedule meetings with their staff from your phone.
Go to the App Store or Google Play to download the app.