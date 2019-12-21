While Chicagoland gets the lion’s share of Christmas visitors, several communities in downstate Illinois also have much to offer.
In Effingham, Christmas at the Cross draws worshippers to what is often billed as the largest cross in America. The Cross at the Crossroads stands 198 feet tall at the junction of interstates 57 and 70, in the community located roughly halfway between Champaign and Mount Vernon.
Family-friendly activities included live music, nativity scenes from around the world, door prizes and more.
About 90 miles south, in Franklin County, Candy Cane Lane continues to welcome thousands of visitors to West Frankfort. They slowly drive through backstreets and past the home of retired art teacher Tim Murphy and his neighbors. For more than 30 years, high school students have produced hundreds of plywood cutouts depicting cartoon characters, Christmas scenes and even carriage rides, all brilliantly lit.
Murphy’s enduring project was recognized recently by ABC-TV, where it was featured on an episode of the network’s The Great Christmas Light Fight. Murphy’s display did not win, but local residents consider the national attention a victory.
The tiny community of Maeystown, tucked away near the Mississippi River in Monroe County, presents an old-fashioned, German-themed Christmas. Each year, the entire town is transformed into a 19th century holiday village, complete with festive food, children’s activities and even a carol sing-along — in German.
The Du Quoin State Fair in Perry County opens up its sprawling grounds to an annual Holiday Lights Fair, featuring countless two-dimensional scenes. The 20,000-square-foot Exposition Hall is transformed into a winter wonderland filled with Christmas trees, dolls, artifacts and a holiday train youngsters may ride.
At nearby Belleville, in St. Clair County, the Catholic shrine Our Lady of the Snows offers visitors a wondrous view of millions of lights framing numerous displays. Children of all ages are welcomed inside with activities including a puppet show, a huge room full of Legos and other delights.
Outside, a petting zoo offers activities including camel rides.