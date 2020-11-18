Garden hoses and irrigation lines can be damaged over the winter if they are not drained before the cold temperatures come.
“If there is a main shutoff valve for the irrigation system, close it and then run through the zones to make sure pressure has a chance to bleed off,” said K-State horticulture expert Ward Upham. If the system has manual drain valves, those should be opened to allow water to drain.
Lawn irrigation companies offer this service, he said.
Drain garden hoses by stretching them out and coiling them for storage. “Water will drain as you pull the hose toward you for coiling,” Upham said. “Store the hose in a protected place. UV light can make hoses brittle over time.”