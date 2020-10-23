SCHLESWIG, Iowa — A dry summer likely cut into Brian Sieren’s yields this year.
Sieren, who farms near here in Crawford County, said soybean yields are 8 to 10 bushels per acre less than last year, while corn yields are substantially down as well.
“The only rain we got in August was from the derecho on the 10th,” he said Oct. 14.
Harvest has progressed rapidly. Sieren says he finished with beans a while ago, and has about 35 acres of corn left to harvest.
He estimates about 70% of the corn has been harvested in his area of West Central Iowa. All of the beans are done.
Most of the corn has been harvested between 13-17% moisture.
“Some of it is almost too dry,” Sieren says.
He says there was no insect pressure or disease issues, but because of the drought, some of the corn started to cannibalize itself.
“We mostly just had to deal with drought stress,” Sieren said. “We didn’t have much moisture in July and August, and that hurt yields quite a bit in our area.”