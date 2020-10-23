LORIMOR, Iowa — The end is in sight for Alex Foster this harvest season.
Foster, who describes himself as a hobby farmer, is nearing the end of harvest on a sunny fall day Oct. 14.
“This is my last field of corn,” he says.
This field, in Union County south of Lorimor, is looking good. Foster says the yields he has seen on his fields in several counties have varied dramatically. The soybeans ranged from about 40-60 bushels per acre. The lowest corn yield has been 187. More of the fields were in the 200-210 range.
The dry conditions in South Central Iowa in August were a problem, he says, and they took the top off the yield, especially for the soybeans.
But the dry conditions extended into harvest and that has made for a more pleasant fall than last year, when mud coated everything and the harvest was extended.
“It’s been good,” he says.