ST. FRANCISVILLE, Ill. — It has been so dry around here, the corn is on fire.
“There was some standing corn that caught fire not far from here,” said Bob Alka, who began the 2020 harvest on Sept. 8. “Luckily, the wind wasn’t blowing much. A neighbor came in with a disk and cleared it out.”
Alka’s Lawrence County crops aren’t blazing, but they have been exceedingly dry.
“These beans are too dry, really,” he said. “... We haven’t gotten enough rain yet to lay down the dust.”
The farm got some sprinkles Oct. 15 which delayed completion of harvest, but Alka still expected to be done by the weekend. He is pleased with the results, despite some disease pressure in one cornfield.
“Yields are no record, but they’re good,” he said. “I had a little bit of a problem with rust with one 60-acre field. Fungicide pays big dividends. The same number four miles away there were no problems with it. Based on what the other field did on the same hybrid, I’d say it’s about a 30-bushel hit.”
Along with most farmers in the Midwest, Alka has been buoyed by an uptick in grain prices.
“I’d like to see them go a little higher. If China doesn’t renege on their contract like they have in the past, that will help,” he said.