Joe Biden knows the territory.
Biden, 77, has been a voice in American politics for decades, spending 35 years as a U.S. senator before serving for eight years as vice president under President Barack Obama.
Biden grew up in a blue collar household in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He earned a degree in history and political science at the University of Delaware and a law degree from Syracuse before settling down in Delaware, where he worked as an attorney and was elected to the county council before he became the youngest person elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972.
That is when tragedy struck. Biden’s wife and children were in a car accident before he took office in Washington. His wife and infant daughter were killed and his two young sons were injured. Biden almost left politics, but was determined to remain living in Delaware so he could spend time with his children while commuting to Washington, D.C. He later re-married and had another daughter.
During his many years in public office, Biden has run for president on several occasions. He has also been a proponent for debate and decency in politics, even serving as a pall-bearer for long-time Republican Senator John McCain. He has spoken often of his support for the working man and woman. Biden chose not to run for president in 2016 after his eldest son, a military veteran who was attorney general for the state of Delaware, died of brain cancer in 2015. There has been controversy about Biden’s other son’s role as a board member for an oil business in Ukraine.
During the Jan. 14 Democratic debate in Des Moines, Biden spoke about the election and about President Donald Trump.
“Character is on the ballot,” he said. “The American character is on the ballot. It’s about fundamental decency. We lead the world when we lead by example. … There’s not a single thing beyond our capacity if we do it together.”
Biden spoke in favor of international trade agreements during the debate, arguing that U.S. farmers need to be able to export if they are to thrive and prosper. Trade agreements help set the “rules of the road,” he told the television audience.
Biden has also spoken in favor of the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.” He said the votes simply are not there for a move to a single-payer health care program at the moment. Instead, he said Obamacare could be strengthened and expanded to include a public option to make sure everyone is insured.
And he said the government needs to invest in infrastructure. That includes roads and bridges, but it also includes energy infrastructure and renewable energy. That work would boost the economy and also create millions of jobs, he said.
Farmers, he added, are the first line of defense against climate change and should be paid for conservation work and other things they do to help the country cope with climate change.