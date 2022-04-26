E-15 approval helps producers

OPINION President Joe Biden recently toured Growth Energy member plant POET Bioprocessing-Menlo in Menlo, Iowa, where he announced April 12 that his administration will lift restrictions on E15 for the 2022 summer driving season.
Mark Hoffmann, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association president, said, “Wisconsin corn growers thank President Biden for ensuring accessibility to E15, a low-cost fuel choice. His recognition of renewable ethanol not only ensures a low-cost fuel source but also improves our energy security.”
Kody Carson, National Sorghum Producers Chairman and a sorghum farmer from Olton, Texas, said, “The year-round sale of E15 is good for not only American sorghum farmers and ethanol producers but also the American consumer. Sorghum made into climate-friendly ethanol gives consumers access to home-grown cleaner fuel that will help lower the price at the pump for everyone. Eliminating unnecessary summertime restrictions on E15 clears a major hurdle in greater energy independence and security for our nation. We applaud President Joe Biden’s action on E15 and appreciate Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack for his support of American biofuels, as well.”
Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president, said, “(The American Farm Bureau Federation) appreciates President Biden’s decision to expand the availability of ethanol through year-round E15 sales. America’s families are enduring record-high gas prices, and taking advantage of domestically produced fuels will not only drive down costs at the pump, it will also reduce dependence on foreign crude oil.
““(The American Farm Bureau Federation)has been an advocate for the use of biofuels year-round to address the nation’s economic challenges and environmental sustainability efforts. Ethanol is priced lower per gallon than gasoline and the use of biofuels have reduced greenhouse gas emissions the equivalent of taking 18 million cars off the road per year. We are committed to working with the administration to increase production and enhance U.S. energy independence while supporting America’s farmers and rural economies.”
Chris Gibbs, Ohio farmer and board president of Rural Voices USA, the nationwide network of farmers and rural community leaders, said, “Year-round E15 is absolutely the right thing to do. America’s farmers can grow more fuel and it’s never been more important that they do so. By promoting biofuels we can reduce our dependence on foreign oil, lower prices at the pump, and help America’s farmers. We applaud the Biden administration for standing up for farmers, sensible climate-smart fuel policy and rural communities.”
Geoff Cooper, Renewable Fuels Association president and CEO, said, “We applaud President Biden and his administration for recognizing that low-cost, low-carbon ethanol should be given a fair opportunity to strengthen our energy security and reduce record-high pump prices. Giving fuel retailers the freedom to offer E15 this summer will not only result in lower fuel prices for hardworking Americans, but it will also cut greenhouse-gas emissions and reduce tailpipe pollution linked to cancer, heart disease, respiratory illnesses and other health concerns. As our nation copes with energy-price inflation and strives to enhance energy security and diversity, we salute President Biden for turning to America’s farmers and biofuel producers for ingenuity and solutions.
“In recent months E15 has typically sold for 15-25 cents per gallon less than standard gasoline, with 10 percent ethanol, and 60-80 cents per gallon less than gasoline with no ethanol added. In the absence of the actions announced by President Biden today, most fuel retailers would have been forced to stop selling lower-cost E15 to their customers on June 1, as a result of an oil-industry lawsuit.
“President Biden also announced … that his administration will soon disburse long-awaited COVID-19 emergency-relief funding to renewable-fuel producers and increase investments in low-carbon sustainable-aviation-fuel technologies.
“The American ethanol industry is deeply appreciative of President Biden’s efforts to embrace domestic renewable fuels as both an immediate answer to high pump prices and a long-term solution for decarbonizing the transportation sector. We thank the President for honoring his commitment to the biofuels industry, and we look forward to working with his administration to implement the commonsense plans announced.”
Emily Skor, Growth Energy CEO, said, “This welcome news for all American drivers seeking lower-cost options at the pump. Lifting outdated and unnecessary summertime restrictions on E15 will ensure continued access to a fuel that has been saving drivers as much as 50 to 60 cents a gallon in recent weeks, offering working families relief at the pump at a time when they need it most.
“Not only is this decision a major win for American drivers and our nation’s energy security, it means cleaner options at the pump and a stronger rural economy. American biofuels like ethanol reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 46 percent compared to regular gasoline and are key to achieving the nation’s climate goals.
“We are grateful to President Biden and for the support of champions like Secretary Vilsack who have helped promote American biofuels as a solution to rising gasoline prices. We look forward to working with this administration and leaders in Congress to deliver a permanent fix to restore year-round access to E15 in the years ahead.
“Available at more than 2,600 gas stations across 31 states, E15 is approved for more than 96 percent of light-duty vehicles, which account for 98 percent of all vehicle miles traveled. Even before the recent run-up in oil prices, it was estimated that nationwide access to E15 could save drivers $12.2 billion annually in fuel costs.”