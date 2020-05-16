BERGER, Mo. — After an early cold snap, Danny Kuenzel’s corn has a good stand, and planting is making progress.
Kuenzel farms in Franklin and Gasconade counties in East Central Missouri. He started planting some corn March 30-31 and April 1. The corn had to navigate some colder weather, but it is up and looking good now.
“The early planted corn is about 3 inches tall and looking like an almost perfect stand,” he said.
Kuenzel and other farmers started planting corn early because it was dry enough, and memories of last year’s wet conditions, flooding and planting delays were fresh in their minds.
“A few like us were worried about last year’s weather, so when ground conditions dried out we started rolling,” he said.
The second half of April had some good opportunities for planting, although periodic rains rolled across the Missouri River bottom and slowed progress at times. But the drier times have been busy, Kuenzel said.
“Lots of spraying going on, along with some finishing up corn and others starting planting beans,” he said.
However, after a warm start May was bringing cooler-than-average weather and scattered rain chances to the long-range forecast.
“Some warm, dry weather would be welcome,” Kuenzel said.
Soybean planting in the area was still in the early stages, which is the case for Missouri farmers statewide.
According to the USDA’s Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report dated May 4, the state’s soybean crop was 7% planted. That compares with Missouri’s soybeans being 3% planted at the same point last year, and 8% for the five-year average.