WELLSVILLE, Mo. — After a long wait for fields to dry down, harvest was in full swing for Brian Arens by the last day of September. As he unloaded a grain cart onto a truck in the late-afternoon sun, a strong wind rushed across the flat Montgomery County field.
He was glad to have the corn harvest going, and the area was a flurry of activity with combines in the field, equipment moving around, and trucks hauling away crops.
“We let ours dry down in the field,” he says.
Overall, the yields were decent, if not a record setter. Arens says it was a good year for growing crops in his part of East Central Missouri.
“I don’t think it’s going to be too bad,” he says. “Not our best crop for sure.”
October brought a stretch of sunny, dry weather, allowing for a lot of harvest progress after the slow start for corn and soybeans in the area. Arens says it is looking like the later-planted corn is faring best this year.
“The later corn is probably our best corn,” he says.
According to the USDA’s Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report released Oct. 13, the state’s corn crop was 51% harvested.