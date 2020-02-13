1 box Honey Corn Bread mix
1.5 lbs. fresh strawberries, cut in quarters
1/4 C. sugar
1/2 stick of unsalted butter, slightly melted
Zest of one lemon
Heat oven to 375°. Place a cast iron skillet in hot oven for 15 minutes. Mix corn bread and have ready. Mix sugar and fresh cut strawberries. Let sit for 10 minutes.
Pull skillet out of oven and toss in melted butter and strawberries Pour on corn bread mix and sprinkle with a little sugar and lemon zest and place back in oven. Cook for 15 minutes and check with tooth pick to tell if cooked in middle
Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.