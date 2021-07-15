Education central to Tag Lane success

IXONIA, Wis. – Rick Schultz from a young age has been involved in the dairy industry. He grew up on his parents’ dairy farm east of Antigo, Wisconsin. But when he was 5 years old they sold the farm to move to Palmyra in the southeastern part of the state, where he helped his grandparents on their hobby farm. He milked cows at his neighbor’s dairy farm while attending Palmyra-Eagle High School.
While attending Milwaukee School of Engineering he continued to milk on weekends at his neighbor’s farm. He later transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with a four-year degree in dairy science. He then successively worked at a 250-cow dairy near Clintonville, became an independent representative for ABS Global and worked on a 600-cow dairy near Waterford.
About 11 years ago he stepped into his current position as herdsperson at Tag Lane Dairy near Ixonia, owned by Kevin and Chris Griswold. Tag Lane Dairy is home to about 1,700 cows.
Schultz’s daily roles on the farm entail managing the herd’s reproduction program, including breeding, vaccinating and administering OvSynch shots. His typical work day involves an early-morning herd walk-through, during which he examines health reports before turning to his daily reproduction tasks.
But continual education has become a preeminent role for him through the years. As a member of a Professional Dairy Producers® peer group he’s had multiple opportunities to tour dairy farms of other group members.
“Rick is particularly interested in taking practical information back to the farm,” said Emily Franke, PDPW project coordinator and facilitator of PDPW peer groups. “Making sure the cows are the No. 1 focus is important to him; he contributes wonderful insights to our group discussions.”
Schultz said he finds value in discussing the practices others have found to be successful.
“I love seeing what the others are implementing on their farms,” he said. “It’s beneficial to see what’s worked and what hasn’t.”
A long-time attendee of PDPW educational programs, he said he’s found PDPW’s Financial Literacy for Dairy® series to be incredibly impactful. Having participated in all three levels of the multi-session financial-development curriculum, he’s benefited not only personally but also in his role as herd manager. Taught by experts in dairy finance and economics, Financial Literacy for Dairy builds on the financial numbers specific to each attendee’s dairy. Between sessions participants create benchmarks and operating goals, complete homework assignments and make appropriate course corrections along the way.
“The Financial Literacy class offers invaluable content for both the dairy business and the dairy producer personally,” Schultz said. “It helps answer critical questions such as, ‘Where are you financially at currently?’ and ‘Where do you want to go?’ Actually knowing those numbers helps you get there.”
Another program that’s made a difference for Schultz is PDPW’s Managers Academy for Dairy Professionals™. An executive-level-management program held annually, the three-day program introduces dairy managers to upper-level concepts and out-of-industry organizations. Attendees explore new approaches to issues such as labor, team management, consumer perceptions, environmental stewardship, business leadership and financial sustainability.
Managers Academy participants typically enjoy the opportunity to spend a few January days in a warmer state. But the primary benefits come from networking with peers and making connections with experts from around the world.
Schultz attended the program in San Diego, California, and in Orlando, Florida. He said the out-of-industry tours to Sea World, San Diego Zoo and Disney World enabled him to learn how executives in globally renowned tourist locations manage clashing consumer perceptions, labor challenges, water use and a number of other business-management challenges common to dairy.
“It was interesting to hear their managers talk about some of the same animal-welfare problems we face in the dairy industry,” Schultz said. “It’s helpful to learn new ways we can respond to public perceptions – especially those that don’t tell the whole story.”
He’s grateful for the learning opportunities PDPW has afforded him, he said. He encourages others to continue to learn and to better themselves.