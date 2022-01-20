Effectively use data

“Big data” is a way of describing a large amount of data that’s uncomfortable to store, move or manipulate. Lately the dairy industry has been inundated with big data in most areas of the business. We have individual-cow data that’s collected multiple times daily for each animal and for tens to hundreds of different things. Global Positioning System and accelerometer data track an animal’s every move. Parlor data measures flow rates from every teat or quarter. And daily feed information tracks individual ingredients fed to different pens.
We have the ability to collect so much data that it starts to become overwhelming. What do we do with the data? Where do we even start? Those are questions dairy managers and owners ask themselves after committing to a new technology that does a great job of collecting data – but a bad job of creating a user interface that displays the data in a meaningful way. Another complexity is created when there are multiple technologies that control different data streams on a farm – streams that don’t communicate with each other. A common example of that is feed-management software and herd-management software.
Data manipulation and integration starts with a plan that focuses on the end goal. Producers should ask themselves, “What information do I need to know to make valuable decisions in my business?” Focus on big-dollar items and then work backward from there.
“What is my biggest cost and how can I control it so I know I’m getting the best return on my investment?” Feed is the largest cost on a dairy operation. Determining income as compared to feed cost is the best way to measure its impact – return on investment – on a dairy operation.
Income as compared to feed cost is measured by subtracting feed cost from milk income per cow per day. That’s milk price per pound of fat, protein and other solids, multiplied by the average combined pounds of fat, protein and other solids per cow. Subtract that number from feed cost per head.
The math can be done on the individual-cow level, or on the herd level – then divide that by the number of animals in the data set. Keeping milk price at a constant value when using that calculation helps assess trends. The key to utilizing data correctly is to ensure to have only one variable changing at a time so it’s easier to recognize positive or negative trends.
The calculation also requires determining production and feed cost per cow. Unfortunately those numbers are usually found in different places. The data can be manually collected and entered into a spreadsheet. Or it can be obtained from feed software and parlor information, or animal-management software, and entered into a spreadsheet or other data-integration interface. Decide how to accurately collect the necessary information and create a schedule for ensuring it’s done. Similar to how dairy operations have a day or morning for doing weekly pregnancy or herd checks, choose at least one day a week for the dairy to devote to calculating its cost of production.
That data can then be used to calculate income as compared to feed cost per cow per day. There’s more than one way to use it to make decisions. One option is to look at historical data in graphical form. The first graph was generated by looking at trends for income compared to feed cost during the animals’ lactation curves, split out by lactation group. That data set uses shaded areas above and below the curve to indicate variation or statistical power. The more animals in the data set the more the shading disappears and the greater the confidence in the data. Notice there’s a wavering of the income as compared to feed cost, especially in the lactation-1 group at about 180 days in milk. That trend is troubling because income as compared to feed cost was increasing and then it decreased before increasing again. That wavering in the data indicates some inconsistency and calls for further investigation.
The bar graph displays income as compared to feed cost across two different time points by lactation group. If there was a significant feed change between those time points one could compare to see if that feed change had a positive or negative impact on income compared to feed cost.
Another way to capitalize on the data is to use it to predict certain scenarios. If a producer wants to make an investment on a feed additive or corn-silage variety, he or she can use the data to manipulate the increased cost as a feed cost, and calculate what it would take from the production side to pay for that investment and create additional income. For instance if it costs an extra 5 cents per cow per day for a feed additive, it would take an additional 5 cents in income from milk to offset that investment. Most businesses wouldn’t consider an investment like that unless it had a 2:1 or 3:1 payback; that’s the equivalent of about 1 pound of revenue-corrected milk, which has fat and protein content in consideration along with milk volume.
Big data is here and can be extremely valuable to guide decision-making on a dairy farm. A special thanks to the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub for funding the data project that created the graphs.
Dr. Andy Bohnhoff, veterinarian, is director of forage and nutrition at Prairie Estates Genetics, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email abohnhoff@prairieestatesgenetics.com to reach him.