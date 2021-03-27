Electric co-op system comprised of three parts

The rural electric power grid is a fairly complex, interdependent system connecting various entities.

Generators are part of the “three-legged stool” of the rural electric system. They produce electricity at power plants and send it to substations. Cooperatives that distribute power to end users send that power through other lines to homes, farms and businesses. There are also several municipal cooperatives that deliver electricity to their residents and businesses.

The 1936 Rural Electrification Act ushered in the cooperative system across the United States. The impetus was the fact that delivering power to sparsely populated areas of the nation was not economically viable for publicly traded utilities.

The federal government provided loans to rural cooperatives for formation of a system to provide electricity to farms and rural communities.

Two power plants supplying rural electric cooperatives are based in Illinois: Prairie Power in Springfield and Southern Illinois Power Company in Marion. Some generators in neighboring states — including Wabash Valley Power Alliance in Indiana — also supply regional co-ops.

The so-called G&Ts (generator and transmission) are cooperatives and are also owned by the cooperatives they supply. There are 25 rural electrical cooperatives in Illinois. There are also five G&Ts, including Prairie Power and SIPC. Three others in border states — Wabash Valley, Dairyland Power Cooperative and Hoosier Energy — also supply power to some cooperatives in Illinois.

