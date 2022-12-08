Energy efficiencies support cow comfort

Maple Ridge Dairy, a dairy and crop farm based in central Wisconsin, is no stranger to finding ways to save energy. Since 2014 it has been investing in energy-efficient upgrades and utilizing incentive opportunities to improve operations. Like most dairy farms, Maple Ridge Dairy is focused on the comfort of its cows. With each improvement project it has undergone, the needs of its 1,800 cows have always been a priority.
Most recently, in 2021, Maple Ridge Dairy implemented tunnel ventilation in its barns by installing high-efficiency exhaust and circulation fans with variable-frequency drives to improve airflow. Tunnel-ventilated barns are able to sustain less than 10 miles per hour of wind, which helps prevent flies and other bugs from landing on the cows – keeping them cool and relaxed. With the cows happy and content, Maple Ridge Dairy has maintained steady milk production despite intense hot summer days.
The results from that facility upgrade were so successful Maple Ridge Dairy decided to duplicate similar efforts in the other barn. Those projects included utilizing software to optimize the amount of airflow coming in from the fan system, ensuring no energy is wasted.
Maple Ridge Dairy has also completed other projects.
• upgraded lighting to light-emitting-diodes – LEDs – in the barns and shop area
• performed annual dairy-refrigeration tune-ups on milking equipment
• installed a new plate cooler
• upgraded to an energy-efficient boiler
• installed a variable-frequency drive on a vacuum pump
By completing all those upgrades, Maple Ridge Dairy has saved 4.5 million kilowatt hours on its utility bills. That’s the equivalent of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions from almost 420 gasoline-powered cars driven for an entire year.
“The savings our farm has received would not be possible without our trusted energy adviser,” said Brian Forrest, owner of Maple Ridge Dairy. “In the long run these improvement projects are investments into the longevity of our operation. Thank you to everyone at Focus on Energy for your assistance in helping us achieve our sustainability goals.”
Maple Ridge Dairy was one of 10 companies selected as a recipient of the 2022 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award. That award is given to Wisconsin businesses for showing an extraordinary commitment to pursuing energy efficiency.
“Based on the 30-plus projects Brian and his team have completed over the past eight years, Maple Ridge Dairy has been able to cut its monthly electric bill by $8,000,” said Kevin Weiler, energy adviser with Focus on Energy. “Their excitement around energy efficiency is contagious; it’s been an enjoyable experience helping them find innovative ways to save in and around their operation.”
Start journey to save energy
Interested in reducing an operation’s energy use but unsure where to start? Exploring energy-efficiency improvements like the projects Maple Ride Dairy has completed can result in significant financial and maintenance savings for a farm.
Consider the best five opportunities to save money on utility bills.
High-efficiency lighting – Lighting upgrades provide one of the quickest most-cost-effective energy improvements. Choosing light-emitting-diode lamps and fixtures with increased lumens may allow fewer lights to be installed around the operation.
Refrigeration-system tune-up – Milk cooling accounts for a dairy farm’s most critical energy expenditure. Keep refrigeration systems running at peak performance by having annual tune-ups completed. The life of the equipment will be extended and future emergency-service calls will be reduced.
Refrigeration heat-recovery system – Installing refrigeration heat-recovery systems can provide one of the fastest paybacks on a dairy farm. Increase efficiency by utilizing captured heat rejected from milk refrigeration equipment to meet as much as 50 percent of water-heating needs.
Variable-frequency drives – Gain greater operational flexibility by installing variable-frequency drives on the farm’s milking-equipment pumps, fans and second-use water systems. Achieve as much as a 60 percent energy reduction by matching electrical-motor operational speed.
Ventilation and circulation fans – Proper ventilation is essential to control air quality and temperature for dairy and livestock operations. Consider replacing fans with high-efficiency models as existing equipment wears out.
Learn more ways to save
Focus on Energy’s “Agriculture Facilities Best Practice Guide” was developed by subject-matter experts to highlight a wide range of energy-saving opportunities that can be applied to each unique operation. The guide covers limitations to consider and identifies non-energy benefits to help inform the decision-making process. Visit focusonenergy.com/guides to download a free guide.
Focus on Energy, a corporate sponsor of PDPW, is Wisconsin’s statewide energy-efficiency and renewable-resource program funded by the state’s investor-owned energy utilities as well as participating municipal and electric-cooperative utilities. Visit www.focusonenergy.com for more information.
Focus on Energy works with eligible Wisconsin residents and businesses to install cost-effective energy-efficiency and renewable-energy products. Focus on Energy information, resources and financial incentives help to implement projects that otherwise would not be completed. A recent independent evaluation found that for every $1 invested, Focus on Energy generates more than $4 in benefits for Wisconsin residents and businesses. Visit focusonenergy.com or call 800-762-7077 for more information.